Jedidiah Duggar shares touching post after Jeremiah Duggar marries Hannah Wissmann

Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann over the weekend in front of family and friends.

Jedidiah Duggar stood up next to his brother, something the two did a year before but with the roles reversed.

The twin brothers are incredibly close, and now they are in the same phase of life again.

Jedidiah Duggar shares wedding photo with message for Jeremiah Duggar

On Instagram, Jedidiah Duggar shared a photo of himself and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, as they posed with the newly married couple.

The Counting On star wrote, “Could not be more excited for my twin and his new bride! It’s been amazing to watch God write their love story and bring them together as husband and wife! We love you, Jer & Hannah!”

This is also one of the few public photos of Katey heavily pregnant. In April, she is due with a little boy, which will be the first child for her and Jed.

Hannah Wissmann and Katey are close, and she even gave her a shoutout when she shared photos from the second bridal shower, writing, “They say that twins have a special bond. I am totally good with that, because, it means I get to hang out with this incredible person more often!! 😁🤍🎉 Thank you Katey, Mrs Duggar and all of the sisters for making me feel so welcomed and for completely showering me with love!!!! I love y’all! 🤍🤍🤍”

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmanna’s wedding details

Jedidiah Duggar was his twin’s best man, with Jason, James, and Joseph Duggar also standing beside him. Hannah Wissmann had four bridesmaids.

Most of the Duggar siblings were spotted in Nebraska at the wedding venue. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo flew in from California. She shared a photo of herself with two of her little sisters at what seemed to be part of the rehearsal dinner or some other event that wasn’t the wedding.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann shared their first wedding photo shortly after they tied the knot. The couple is gearing up to share their lives through a YouTube channel, like some of the other siblings have done. They have a channel set up but no content yet. That’s likely where the wedding video will be shared.

As Jeremiah and Hannah begin their new lives together, Jedidiah and Katey are there to help guide them.