Jedidiah Duggar reportedly gifted home by Jim Bob and Michelle ahead of marriage to Katelyn Nakatsu

Jedidiah Duggar was reportedly gifted a home. Pic credit: TLC

Jedidiah Duggar appears to be set when it comes to a home for him and his soon-to-be bride.

The Counting On star is reportedly tying the knot on April 3, 2021.

His bride is Katelyn Nakatsu, and the two got engaged back in February according to a video that was shared on the Nakatsu family blog. While it looks to be real, the Duggar family has yet to comment on Jedidiah’s upcoming big day.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gift Jedidiah Duggar a house

It looks like Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will be set to move forward with their life in Arkansas when they tie the knot this weekend.

According to The Sun, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gifted their son a property they purchased in March 2020 for $365k.

The property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a two-car garage. It is located in Springdale, Arkansas.

Typically, the parents often gift their children homes or sell them to them cheaply. Justin Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Joseph Duggar, and Josh Duggar were all given the same advantage.

The boys live on the sprawling Duggar compound grounds, but not in the big house with the rest of the family. Joy and Austin Forsyth live next door to cousin Amy Duggar King.

How long have Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu been together?

A timeline for the relationship hasn’t been given. Some of the pieces can be put together, but there is no official date when they met and began courting.

Their engagement took place in February. Last fall, Jessa Duggar let the cat out of the bag regarding Jedidiah Duggar having someone special, but many believed she was just teasing him. Later, a pumpkin with the name Katey painted on it surfaced was spotted in a photo.

Katelyn and her family lived in Arizona until last summer when they sold their mansion. The Sun reported they bought a home in Arkansas in December, presumably to move closer to the Duggar family as their daughter marries Jedidiah.

Details about their wedding are scarce. It was confirmed by his friend, Tristan Miller, but aside from that, not much else is known. Their invite leaked online, which revealed they were live-streaming the ceremony.

There is a whole new life beginning for Jedidiah Duggar and his lady love, Katelyn Nakatsu. They will say vows as their lives are joined and be a part of the married siblings moving forward. Whether kids will come right away remains to be seen, but it looks like that is in the plans.

Counting On airs Tuesday, March 30 at 10/9c on TLC.