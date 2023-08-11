Jaylan Banks makes wild accusation after split from Falynn Pina says ‘she groomed me’

The gloves are off between Jaylan Banks and Falynn Pina as he just claimed that his now ex-fiancee “groomed him” when she was still married.

Jaylan made the shocking allegations in a recent interview where he bashed the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

You might remember the messy love triangle, or rather the square, involving the couple, along with Falynn’s then-husband Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams.

We met Falynn in Season 13 when she was still married to Simon, and she was introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.

After the season wrapped, we were thrown an unexpected twist when Porsha announced she was in love and engaged to Simon.

At the time, the Nigerian native was still legally married to Falynn, and viewers were outraged at Simon and Porsha’s new romance.

However, there was something else that had us in a tailspin as we found out that Falynn had allegedly cheated on Simon with her then-assistant, Jaylan.

The 33-year-old later confirmed she was pregnant with his child, and they now have a daughter together.

Jaylan Banks claims RHOA star Falynn Pina ‘groomed’ him while she was still married

The former couple revealed in February that they had split a few weeks after Falynn suffered a miscarriage.

The breakup was not amicable because Jaylan just made damaging accusations against his ex.

During an appearance on the Relationships Matter podcast, Jaylan threw dirt on his ex-fiancee’s reputation.

When asked how they first kicked off their romance, the 23-year-old proclaimed, “I was groomed.”

The response surprised even the host, who asked, “What do you mean by that?”

“It’s just narcissism,” Jaylan continued. He exclaimed that before their relationship, Falynn told him she was being mistreated by her then-husband Simon Guobadia.

Jaylan claimed he felt “sad” for Falynn, who was his friend at the time.

“That’s what narcissists do. They groom you, and that’s just how it happened right there,” he added. “That’s how I knew I was in love with her and it was too late to turn back.”

Jaylan Banks gets bashed for claiming he was groomed by his ex-fiancee Falynn Pina

After a snippet of the interview was posted on Instagram, people expressed outrage at Jaylan’s use of the word groomed.

One person wrote, “Wow that’s a terrible thing to say about someone who you claim is or was your best friend! Remember your daughter will grow up to read these interviews 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

“So disappointed in him,” said someone else.

“Manipulate, used and abused, or even mislead are all word choices that one could have selected. I despise trigger words use out of content,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “I hate when trigger words im are use out of content.”

