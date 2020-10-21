Javi Marroquin breaks his silence after Kailyn Lowry accused him of trying to hook up on Teen Mom 2

About a week after ex, Kailyn Lowry, accused him of trying to hook up with her on Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin is breaking his silence.

This morning, Javi took to Instagram live to organize a prayer group for his followers. In his first time addressing the public regarding his feelings, Javi was choking back tears.

While he didn’t directly reference Kail’s accusation, he did say, “It’s no secret that this year has been hard on me, my family, and my friends. There’s a lot that I need to work on that I have to ask the Lord to kinda guide me in the right direction.”

Javi continued, “Thought it would be a good idea to have a prayer group first thing in the morning…I went back to church looking for a sign. Just give me some sign that I’m in the right direction to fix myself and figure out all these issues that I got.”

Fans react

While Javi is finally addressing his feelings following Kail’s accusations, fans had mixed reactions and many are questioning how genuine his emotions are.

One fan commented, “They always cry 🙄 and do it again” with another adding, “Doing it only so Lauren can see in hopes of getting her back. He needs more than a prayer group to help him at this point!!!”.

Other fans had no sympathy for Javi saying, “He’s all ‘poor me’. Doesn’t need guidance, just needs to keep his pants on.”

A few fans remained optimistic and supportive with one writing, “I feel bad for him because there’s kids involved. Hurt people hurt people. He needs therapy…” and “Only you can change you. Be a good role model for your son.”

Is Lauren done with Javi?

Many are speculating that Javi and fiance, Lauren Comeau, have split amid Instagram stories showing her and their son, Eli, spending time with Lauren’s family in Maine this past week.

Lauren has been posting cryptic messages including a quote with the words, “This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose…”.

Yesterday, Lauren posted an additional message which said, “I hope that even on the hardest of days, comfort finds you. I hope you can allow yourself to trust, that even when it feels so far away, joy will always remember the route to your door. And I hope, hard as I know it is, that you can be gentle with yourself in the waiting”

While neither Javi nor Lauren have directly addressed Kail’s accusations publicly, it is clear they are both struggling with their emotions and taking their space. Kail has since apologized via social media for airing their dirty laundry on national television.

The status of Javi and Lauren’s relationship continues to remain unknown.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.