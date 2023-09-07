Jasmine Pineda tearfully proposes to Gino and begs his forgiveness in 90 Day Fiance sneak peek

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers will witness Jasmine Pineda eating her words after breaking up with Gino.

Not only did she get down on one knee to beg his forgiveness, but she also had a big proposal in store for the 53-year-old.

Things became explosive between the couple in the last episode — nothing new there — and Jasmine decided to end the relationship once and for all, or at least, that’s what we thought.

However, if you thought this was the end of the Jasmine and Gino rollercoaster, think again and buckle up because it’s not over yet.

After the couple’s blowout fight, things cooled down, and Jasmine changed her mind about wanting to end things.

However, this time, she decided to make a grand gesture to get Gino’s forgiveness.

Jasmine Pineda proposes to Gino and begs his forgiveness in 90 Day Fiance sneak peek

Entertainment Tonight posted a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, and it showed the aftermath of Jasmine and Gino’s breakup.

That didn’t last very long, despite Jasmine telling Gino again that she had sex with her hunky ex-boyfriend, Dane.

The Panama native had a change of heart after ending her engagement, and the clip showed exactly how she tried to win back Gino’s heart.

A tearful Jasmine made a bold gesture as she got down on one knee and presented him with a ring.

“I’m sorry for being a b***h and wanting you to upgrade this ring,” said Jasmine as she took off her ring.

“You know what? In my eyes and for me, this ring is priceless, and not even all the money in the world can buy it because this is from the love of my life. So Gino, will you take me as your fiance back again? Will you marry me?” she said.

As for Gino’s answer, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Jasmine admitted to crossing the line by saying she cheated on Gino with her ex

Jasmine had a chat with Monsters and Critics in August, and her toxic relationship with Gino was a major topic of conversation.

At that time, we had already witnessed a few explosive fights where the 36-year-old also threw out the claim that she had slept with Dane.

“There is not one day that I don’t think about it because those were very nasty words … that absolutely crossed the line,” admitted the TLC personality.

Well, now we know that wasn’t the only time Jasmine claimed to have cheated on Gino with her ex because she said it again in the last episode. At this point, we’re wondering, did she or didn’t she?

Tell us what you think in the comment section, and check out the sneak peek below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.