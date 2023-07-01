Jasmine Pineda defends keeping engagement ring after breaking it off with Gino

When it comes to ending her engagement to Gino Palazzolo, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda thinks she has every right to keep the engagement ring.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers watched Jasmine and Gino’s explosive argument play out during the June 25 episode titled Splash.

When Gino suggested that Jasmine sign a prenuptial agreement, Jasmine lost her cool, and things escalated quickly.

Jasmine ended up calling off her engagement to Gino and hurled a slew of insults his way, threatening to return to her ex, who she said was younger, richer, and better in bed than Gino.

Following the episode, Jasmine headed to social media to share her thoughts about what should happen with the engagement ring that Gino gave her when he proposed.

According to the Panama native, Jasmine has every right to keep the ring — and she believes she also deserves a “thank you” from her former fiance.

Jasmine Pineda proposes a law that says she should be able to keep Gino Palazzolo’s engagement ring

In an Instagram Reel, Jasmine recorded herself clad in a sports bra and a ball cap as she told her followers, “If you’re breaking up with someone that proposed to you and you have the ring – I have seen it so many times – why, why you throw the ring to the guy?”

Jasmine made it clear that she doesn’t believe women should get rid of engagement rings following a breakup.

Instead of getting rid of engagement rings, Jasmine suggested that women sell them or transform them into other types of jewelry.

“You don’t give it back to the guy. It is yours,” Jasmine added.

In the caption, Jasmine told her followers what she believes should happen: “I propose a law that says that the person who received the ring can keep it and the other person receives a thank you note that says: thank you for your service 😄.”

She continued, “Jasmine for president 💅🏻🦄 Sprinkle Sprinkle ✨✨ Latin American way: you pawn that 💩😆 Disclaimer: it might not apply to all countries that’s why I proposed the new law 👻.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers disagree with Jasmine’s proposition

Jasmine’s proposition, which received over 2,500 likes, was met with plenty of criticism, however.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers flocked to the comments to express their disagreement with her sentiment.

“How about just give it back and move on,” suggested one of Jasmine’s naysayers. “It’s always the thrifty desperate ones who hold onto stuff like that…”

Jasmine received quite a bit of backlash for deciding to keep her engagement ring from Gino. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Another critic told Jasmine that a “real woman who’s a boss” would give the ring back to their former fiance and buy themselves some new bling.

“No wonder he wanted a prenup,” wrote another Instagram user.

Making light of the topic and mocking another scene in which Jasmine and Gino got into a heated argument in the kitchen, another commenter wrote, “Because [Gino] didn’t peel the vegetables with a knife that ring is no longer his.”

Gino was thrifty when shopping for Jasmine’s engagement ring

During Jasmine and Gino’s time on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers watched as Gino shopped for an affordable engagement ring before proposing to Jasmine.

Many viewers expressed shock that Gino ultimately chose a $270 ring, many of them calling him “cheap” for opting for such an inexpensive engagement ring.

“Most people probably spend $2,000, $3,000 for a ring, and Jasmine, she likes, you know, the finer things. But I’m on a super budget. I’m not working right now, but you know, it’s not the cost of the ring that matters,” Gino said. “It’s the love that you have for each other.”

However, last year, it looked as though Gino stepped up his game and upgraded Jasmine’s engagement ring. Per her Instagram Story, as shared in the Instagram post below, Jasmine showed off a much bigger sparkler and captioned it, “@gpalazz2 Thanks babe! You are one of a kind.”

Jasmine and Gino’s unlikely pairing shocked 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers from the start, between their different interests, frequent explosive arguments, issues in the bedroom, and disagreements over finances.

It’s unclear whether Jasmine and Gino are still together present-day following their on-air breakup, so we’ll have to finish out the rest of Season 6 to find out whether they can come to a middle ground regarding a prenup or if such a document is a deal breaker for Jasmine.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.