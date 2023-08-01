Exclusive interview: Jasmine Pineda admits to ‘toxic’ relationship with Gino and shares one ‘regret’

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have been keeping us glued to our screens this season, but the couple has received some criticism about their relationship.

Distance is a major roadblock for the couple since Jasmine lives in Panama and Gino in the US.

Gino has been making trips back and forth to see his fiance while they work on Jasmine’s K1 visa, but that’s not the only issue that the pair has to contend with.

Jasmine admittedly has some jealousy issues and is unsatisfied with their sex life or lack thereof.

Meanwhile, Gino believes that if Jasmine works on her explosive attitude, he would be more willing to be intimate with her.

The couple is trying to address their problems in therapy, but with so many issues piling up can they make this relationship work?

Monsters and Critics recently sat down with Jasmine, and she was brutally honest about the relationship.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pinedo admits her relationship with Gino was ‘toxic’

During our chat, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star responded to viewers who insist that her relationship with Gino is toxic.

“Yes, it was a very toxic relationship,” admitted Jasmine — who reasoned that despite being in love, they lacked proper communication skills.

“We fell into a cycle that was very, very toxic,” she continued. “We want to become a healthy relationship… communicate better, we want to have better intimacy… all those things we both wanted, but we as individuals and as a couple, we didn’t know how to.”

The 36-year-old said they both realized that they had this problem and that it was “not healthy.”

“As much as we love each other, we either work it out or just stay separate ways,” she added.

Here’s the one thing Jasmine Pineda regrets from the season

Jasmine has given us some TMI moments since the season started, but she doesn’t have a lot of regrets about most of them.

However, her explosive argument with Gino — where she told him her ex was better in bed — is the one thing she would take back.

“There is not one day that I don’t think about it, because those were very nasty words…that absolutely crossed the line,” admitted the TLC personality. “I regret it, I really do.”

As for whether the couple is still together today, we’ll have to wait and see, but Jasmine teased, “Some people might be sad, some people might be happy about it.”

Check out Jasmine Pineda’s full interview with Monsters and Critics below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.