90 Day Fiance viewers slam Gino and Jasmine’s ‘toxic’ relationship after prenup explosion

Jasmine Pineda has been doing the absolute most since her return to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and now viewers want an end to her and Gino Palazzolo’s toxic relationship.

Not much has changed with the couple since we last saw them on the show. Jasmine is still without her visa, so Gino has to visit her in Panama, and his latest trip has been a complete disaster.

Not surprisingly, Jasmine has been in tears several times since Gino’s visit, and he’s only been there a few days.

Their first fight was triggered by potatoes — yes, potatoes! Gino refused to peel the potatoes without the proper equipment, and that caused Jasmine to erupt in tears because she wanted to cook a great meal for Gino on his first night in Panama.

That ridiculous argument blew over, but it wasn’t long before the couple had another explosive fight over a more serious issue — a prenup.

Jasmine Pineda explodes after Gino Palazzolo asks her to sign a prenup

It doesn’t take much for Jasmine to go into one of her dramatic tirades, so Gino was expecting as much when he proposed that Jasmine sign a prenup before they tied the knot.

In a clip for the latest episode, Jasmine explodes over Gino’s suggestion, and like clockwork, the tears start to flow again.

After Jasmine stormed out of the room, Gino told producers, “She’s always screaming and yelling and can’t have a normal conversation. I can’t talk to her, and that’s a problem.”

However, that exasperated the situation as Jasmine stormed back in and told him to pack his little suitcase filled with hats and “get out of here!”

Things took an uglier turn when Gino tried to stand up to Jasmine as she lashed out and told him, “I feel even more attracted to my ex even than to f**k you…and he’s young and he doesn’t have sex problems like you do.”

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Jasmine and Gino’s ‘toxic’ and ‘abusive’ relationship

After the clip played out online, 90 Day Fiance viewers had a lot to say about Jasmine and Gino’s toxicity.

“T-o-x-I-c AF!!!! How do you live a life with this negativity on both parties. 🤦🏻‍♀️,” responded one commenter.

“Shame on TLC for letting an abusive relationship continue on the network and TV,” said someone else.

Another person said, “This is soooo toxic…”

There were plenty of other comments along those lines.

One person urged Gino, “Get out of that toxic relationship ASAP. You’re better off on your own.”

Another TLC viewer called Gino and Jasmine’s relationship “abusive” and noted that they need to “end this unhealthy relationship.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.