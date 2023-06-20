Jasmine Pineda mocks Gino’s remark about ‘proper equipment’ and finds support from 90 Day Fiance viewers

Who would have guessed that a potato peeler would become a point of contention between 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo?

Unsurprisingly, given their relationship history, that’s exactly what happened in Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days.

When Gino returned to Panama to visit Jasmine for a few weeks, she wanted to spend time with her fiance every chance she got. That included in the kitchen, cooking a meal together.

However, when Jasmine asked Gino to peel a potato for her, he refused to do it with a knife and demanded a cutting board and a potato peeler.

“If you don’t have a cutting board, I can’t do it,” Gino told Jasmine during their argument. “We can’t cook until you get the proper equipment.”

Gino ended up walking out and heading back to the bedroom, leaving Jasmine to prepare the meal alone.

What began as a disagreement over a potato peeler turned into a much bigger argument, as 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers witnessed.

Following Sunday’s episode, Jasmine mocked Gino’s remarks in an Instagram post.

The 36-year-old uploaded a photo of herself clad in a skimpy bikini as she posed on the balcony of her apartment building.

In the caption, Jasmine told her followers, “Never let anyone make you believe you’re not enough or that you lack ‘the proper equipment’ to succeed in life and be happy! 🤟🏻 all, Jazzy ❤️.”

Jasmine’s message resonated with her followers, and many of them expressed their support for her in the comments while shooting down Gino in the process.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers side with Jasmine: ‘You are way too good for Gino’

Taking a jab at Gino’s complaint in the kitchen, one of Jasmine’s followers wrote, “Gino is the only one that ‘Doesn’t know how to use the proper equipment’. 🍆”

Another Instagram user told Jasmine that she’s “way too good” for Gino, who should be treating her like a “Queen.”

Jasmine found support from her Instagram followers. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“Girl you are a PRIZE!” read another comment from a fan of Jasmine’s. “He should be so lucky. He needs to get a grip and grow up.”

Agreeing with Jasmine’s caption, one of her fans wrote, “Amen! You’re perfect as you are!!”

Jasmine took her efforts a step further and mocked Gino’s complaints in her Instagram Story. She posed for a selfie, holding a potato in one hand with a serious expression on her face, and added a gif of a potato with eyes and a mouth.

Jasmine mocked Gino’s complaints about a potato peeler in her Instagram Story and on YouTube. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“How to peel a potato without the proper equipment,” she wrote in the caption, along with a link to a newly-uploaded YouTube video on her channel, which she titled “How to peel a 🥔 without the proper equipment.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.