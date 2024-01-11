Janelle revealed who she asked for advice ahead of The Traitors, and if she wanted revenge on Dan Gheesling

The Traitors 2 features 21 celebrities vying for a nice prize pool worth up to $250,000.

The new reality competition show from Peacock has become extremely popular, leading to even more people from reality TV wanting to compete.

For the upcoming season, The Traitors 2 features two Big Brother legends: Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling.

Janelle played Big Brother four times but finished short of being the winner each time. She also took a shot at winning The Amazing Race.

Dan played Big Brother twice, emerging as the BB10 winner and finishing as the runner-up on BB14.

Big Brother 14 also featured Janelle, who returned for the first time since appearing on Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7).

Janelle reaches out for help on The Traitors

Janelle was recently asked if she contacted any past cast members of The Traitors before competing herself.

Big Brother winners Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore appeared on the first season of The Traitors USA, giving Janelle the perfect person to call.

Rachel and Janelle have been friends for many years, giving Janelle an opening to ask for advice.

“I talked to Rachel. I’d done Snake in the Grass with her, and so obviously I reached out. I was like, ‘What do you think?'” Janelle told Parade.

“And she told me that it’s such a fun game and that I shouldn’t stress myself out because Big Brother is so long. Her advice to me was just like, ‘It’s really quick so you have to be quick.’ Because in Big Brother we sit for days and think about things,” Janelle added.

Did Janelle want revenge against Dan on The Traitors?

Janelle has noted that Dan was part of the reason she got evicted from Big Brother 14. That’s something that can stick with a person.

Danielle Reyes recently shaded Britney Haynes for being partly responsible that she was eliminated from Big Brother: Reindeer Games this winter. This was almost a month after the episode was filmed, showing grudges can persist.

As for Janelle, she said, “I’m not gonna bring that into this game.”

Did she say that to cover her tracks? Or did she bury any grudges and possibly work with Dan on The Traitors 2? Tune in to find out, beginning on Friday, January 12.

