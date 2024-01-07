Danielle Reyes calls out Britney Haynes, apologizes to fans after finally watching Reindeer Games appearance

Big Brother: Reindeer Games brought back nine legends to play some winter games.

The Big Brother spin-off did well, pitting legends of the past against some new faces.

Danielle Reyes was one of the legends invited back, along with Big Brother winners Nicole Franzel, Taylor Hale, Cody Calafiore, Josh Martinez, and Xavier Prather.

Britney Haynes, Cameron Hardin, and Frankie Grande rounded out the Reindeer Games cast.

Big Brother alums Derek Xiao, Jordan Lloyd, and Tiffany Mitchell filled in as co-hosts while Julie Chen Moonves took some time off.

Nicole Franzel won Big Brother: Reindeer Games. She took home $100,000 in prize money and an additional title on her resume.

Danielle Reyes calls out Britney Haynes

“So, I finally watched my elimination episode (too painful to watch),” Danielle wrote on social media.

As a reminder, Danielle was eliminated in the episode where players had to solve a maze while on an oversized hamster wheel.

The episode forced people to keep playing the challenge until someone couldn’t finish it – and that person was sent home.

Nicole had earned safety, and she sent in Frankie Grande first. Frankie completed it and sent in Xavier Prather. After Xavier finished it, he asked one of his alliance members (Danielle) if she would compete. She declined, and Xavier sent in Britney.

Britney completed the challenge after some self-doubt, and she went to Xavier and asked why she got sent in. He said he did it to protect Danielle. That led to Britney sending in Daniele. But Daniele couldn’t finish the maze and got sent home.

“Wow, I didn’t realize Britney had such animosity towards me. I’m really surprise by this. Oh well, at least she gave me an opportunity to collect the $5k. #blessed #bbreindeergames,” Danielle wrote on social media after watching her elimination episode.

A call out from Danielle after the Reindeer Games. Pic credit: @DaniHenReyes/Twitter

Danielle Reyes apologizes to her fans

Shortly after posting her tweet about Britney, Danielle returned to social media to address her fans.

“I’m disappointed on letting my anger get to me during the dreaded Hamster wheel comp. I wasn’t in the right head space. To my fans, I’m sorry I didn’t get far but let’s be real….you know I wasn’t going to win,” Danielle wrote.

“Nevertheless, I’m so glad CBS gave me this opportunity to grace your screens again. This will be my last tweet for a bit. I have to get ready for Summer. I will be back. You haven’t seen the last of me. Happy New Year! Cheers to 2024. #BBFAMILY #OperationSnatched @CBSBigBrother,” Danielle wrote in an additional post.

Danielle apologizes to her fans after the Reindeer Games. Pic credit: @DaniHenReyes/Twitter

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.