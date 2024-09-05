Janelle Brown honors son Garrison on anniversary of death: ‘See you again when my journey is done’

It’s been six months since Janelle Brown lost her son, Garrison.

Garrison, real name Robert Brown, ended his own life in March 2024, as Monsters and Critics reported.

The 25-year-old Sister Wives star was found deceased in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As his autopsy revealed, alcohol poisoning also played a part in his untimely passing.

Now that six months have passed, Janelle is reflecting on the loss of her and her ex-husband Kody Brown’s son.

In a touching Instagram post, Janelle uploaded a photo of herself and Garrison sharing a special mother-and-son moment.

Janelle commemorates her son Garrison six months after his passing

In an outdoor photo shared online, Garrison kissed Janelle’s cheek as the two hugged, bringing a huge smile to Janelle’s face.

In the caption of her picture, Janelle reflected on losing Garrison and sent a heartfelt message to her third-eldest son.

She wrote, “6 months ago today you went away. You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back.”

“I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done,” she concluded.

Sister Wives fans empathize with Janelle

The post resonated with nearly 200,000 Instagram users who liked the photo, and others flocked to the comments to offer condolences, many sharing their own stories of loss.

“Thank you for not asking him why. Just that it’s ok that he needed to leave. Acceptance. Love. Respect,” read one of Janelle’s followers’ comments.

Another commented how they loved watching Janelle and Garrison’s relationship on Sister Wives, pointing out that Garrison had a “big heart just like his momma!!!”

Janelle’s fans and followers commented on her post commemorating Garrison. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Some shared their own stories of losing loved ones. @keeli57 shared they, too, lost a son, telling Janelle she knows “exactly” how she feels.

Others offered empathy, admitting they couldn’t imagine what Janelle was going through, but acknowledging how “incredibly lucky” Garrison was to have her.

Garrison’s passing will be featured in Season 19 of Sister Wives

Garrison is one of six biological children Janelle shares with her ex, Kody. They also share sons Logan, Hunter, and Gabriel, and daughters Madison and Savanah.

After speculation that Garrison’s death would be covered in the Sister Wives Season 19 storyline, TLC confirmed in their preview trailer that it would, indeed.

However, Garrison’s sister, Mykelti Brown-Padron (whose biological parents are Kody and Christine Brown) expressed that her brother’s passing shouldn’t be included in Season 19.

Mykelti told her YouTube subscribers it was “interesting” that Garrison’s death was included in Season 19’s storyline because his passing doesn’t fit chronologically with the rest of the family’s life events.

How TLC will tackle Garrison’s death this season remains to be seen. As TLC’s press release stated, “Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.