Janelle Brown confirms Sister Wives is still a TLC show after confusion about where to stream episodes

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown took to Instagram earlier this week to promote a new streaming service that is coming soon. Janelle posted an announcement for the upcoming launch of Discovery+ and commented, “What will you binge on #discoveryplus? Get excited to stream all the things you love like Sister Wives beginning January 4, 2021!”

Janelle’s Instagram post confuses fans

This quickly led to confusion among her followers, with many of them posting questions immediately after the post went up.

Janelle was fast to stop the confusion and clarify for her fans her intent with the post.

One fan was quick to wonder if Sister Wives was being canceled on TLC. She asked, “Is your show still going to be on TLC through cable?”

Janelle responded directly to her and said that it would still be airing on TLC.

Janelle directs fans to watch for updates from TLC

Another fan noticed that that the launch date for Discovery+ did not match up with rumors that have been floating around for possible start dates of the Sister Wives’ new season in late January or February.

“Sister Wives isn’t coming back 1-4-2021- the channel is available on that date. Correct?” they posted.

Janelle responded, “Yes. The service launches in the US on that date. Stay tuned to @tlc for announcements about our show!”

She continued in another comment that she was merely telling fans that there would be a whole other new location that fans could access Sister Wives and other TLC shows.

Janelle wrote, “This app will have shows from across all Discovery. Sister Wives will still air on @tlc as well as on the ap.”

According to the Discovery+ Instagram account, there will be a number of channels that will be available to watch through the service. The announcement shows that the channel lineup available will be: HGTV, The Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and the Discovery Channel. It is also teased in the account’s bio that there will be originals available to stream.

Many of Janelle’s followers thanked her for clarifying that Sister Wives will still be available on TLC.

“For a moment I thought that you would not be on TLC…whew! Relief!” one person said.

Many also expressed their excitement for the new season to start.

“I don’t have cable and I can’t wait for this!! So I can watch you guys and HGTV!” another commenter wrote.

Although there has been no new season air date announced for Sister Wives yet, both Janelle and Kristine Brown have responded to viewers’ questions, telling them to stay tuned for announcements from the network.

This latest teaser from Janelle will further set anxious fans’ minds at ease, as it seems a new season is on the horizon.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC.