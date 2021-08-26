Jana Duggar shows off new look after making big change

Jana Duggar showed off her new look. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar hasn’t been too active on social media over the summer. She has shared a few photos and videos here and there, but with the show canceled and Josh Duggar’s legal issues overshadowing the entire family, it’s been pretty quiet.

There have been rumblings of a relationship with Stephen Wissmann over the last several months. Jana has not commented on it, but the new look has raised more suspicions about what is happening in her private life.

Out of all the Duggar sisters, Jana is one of the more conservative adults. She does live at the Duggar compound, so that may play a part in it. However, she did do something to upgrade her look, and it was hot on the heels of Joy-Anna doing the same.

Makeover for Jana Duggar

On Instagram, Jana Duggar revealed she had a hair transformation done. This is a big deal because, for the longest time, the Duggar daughters were told not to dye their hair or cut it.

Jinger was the first sister who broke out with blonde hair, and recently, Joy-Anna did a balayage while visiting Carlin Bates in Tennessee.

That may have inspired Jana because she shared some photos and a video of her brand new balayage she had done by a stylist in Arkansas.

The video she shared was a compilation of the process, which included a little trim of her already long hair.

What is next for Jana without Counting On?

With Counting On canceled, the updates on Jana Duggar have become less and less. She is busy helping her brothers on projects, helping babysit her nieces and nephews, and keeping up with her garden.

She is still the only unmarried adult Duggar daughter. Jana doesn’t have children either, but her twin brother, John-David Duggar, is married and has a baby girl. Her connection to her niece, Gracie Duggar, is special, and Abbie Grace Burnett is one of her good friends.

The mystery surrounding Jana Duggar has always intrigued followers. She didn’t get married first, and as she has watched all of her younger adult sisters leave to be with their husbands, she remains at home to help with the younger siblings.

For now, Jana Duggar is living her best life while enjoying the outdoors and getting a new hair transformation as fall approaches. What happens next remains to be seen, but she will likely continue to update on social media, even if it is sporadically.