Jamie Thompson’s bearded look draws attention from MAFS fans

Jamie Thompson is single and appears ready to mingle with a freshly grown beard that’s drawing attention on social media.

The Married At First Sight alum recently shared a post online where he rocked a “This Shirt Saves Lives” t-shirt as part of a fundraising effort for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jamie wasn’t just rocking the shirt – he was also rocking some new facial hair. It departs from his clean-shaven face over the past few years.

However, the beard is a sign of a new start for the 39-year-old, who’s single again after his split from Beth Bice.

Monsters and Critics reported a few months ago that Jamie had filed to end his four-year marriage to Beth.

The now-estranged couple met as strangers on the popular Lifetime series in 2019 and tied the knot. They had many ups and downs but eventually opted to stick things out and stay married.

For a while, it seemed the couple would prove the naysayers wrong and stay committed, but they couldn’t resolve their issues and eventually opted to part ways for good.

MAFS star Jamie Thompson gets attention for his hot new look

The Married at First Sight alum shared some snaps while cooking in the kitchen and rocking his t-shirt to support St. Jude.

“While it’s snowing out, I’ll take the opportunity to thank the folks of @stjude for the wonderful work they do. Shirt available at MusicGives.org.” he captioned the post.

After sharing the post on Instagram, people took to the comments to applaud him for his affiliating with the charity, but they also had a lot to say about his new look.

“Liking the beard and I love the shirt! Saint Jude hospital for kids does amazing work!” wrote one commenter.

“Yeah keep the beard,” added someone else.

One Instagram user said, “Beard looks great. And thank you for supporting St. Jude.”



Fans show their support. Pic credit: @jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

Someone told Jamie, “You look so different with the beard! Love the shirt too.”

Another commenter exclaimed, “❤️Love the beard.”

Jamie Thompson is ready to change his username after splitting from Beth Bice

Jamie might be keeping the new beard for a while, but one thing he’s not keeping is his Instagram username.

“@jamie_the_hubby” doesn’t have the same ring to it now that he’s no longer a hubby, so it makes sense to change it.

The MAFS star referred to that in his post and updated his followers.

“Also, new username incoming as soon as IG support approves it. I know that’s a hot topic these days,” he noted.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.