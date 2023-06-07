James Kennedy has warning for Vanderpump Rules fans ahead of final reunion show

The final episode in the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion hits Bravo airwaves tonight with a jaw-dropping revelation looming.

Scandoval has been the focus of the reunion, with Raquel Leviss facing off with the cast for the first time in the final part since her affair with Tom Sandoval broke.

A teaser for the episode reveals the last five minutes bring a new bombshell about the cheating scandal.

According to Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin, the cast does not know about it and won’t until they watch the show.

James Kennedy has revealed that he watched the reunion show last night

The DJ used his wit, humor, and sarcasm to prepare Vanderpump Rules fans for what’s coming.

James Kennedy has a message for Vanderpump Rules fans ahead of the final reunion episode

Taking to Instagram last night, James shared a video with a warning and message to help get Vanderpump Rules fans ready for the big bombshell.

“This is not a drill. Get Ready,” was written across the video that had James on fire.

James admitted to finishing the reunion finale and shook his head in disbelief at what he just watched. He warned that if anyone was ready to forgive or was even over Scandoval at this point, that’s about to change.

“I swear you’re going to get shot right back to square one,” he said.

It wasn’t just what James shared in the video that should have fans even more intrigued about the show but also what he wrote in the caption of the IG post.

“Guys. If you think it’s been a wild ride thus far. Strap your bloody seatbelts. The madness begins tomorrow,” read the caption.

No, James didn’t go into details. However, his reaction certainly makes it appear that the news will not disappoint.

After all, the hype has certainly brought up questions about where the bombshell will even be that shocking.

Vanderpump Rules boss Alex Baskin teases reunion bombshell

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Alex teased the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules bombshell. Alex admitted it has to do with Scandoval and that production learned about the twist after filming for the reunion wrapped.

“There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning,” he shared with the outlet. “We wind down the day of [filming the reunion], and then a few days later, there’s yet another development. It isn’t something the group witnessed at the time. So I think they’re going to have to respond to it when they see it.”

Whatever it is, Alex warned the cast not to sign Season 11 contracts until after the bombshell was revealed. That seems to indicate the revelation will likely impact the next season of Vanderpump Rules, which should start filming soon.

What do you think the big bombshell news is?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.