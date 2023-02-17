Jaime Lynn Ruiz shares a fun post about appearing on Survivor 44

Survivor 44 castaway Jaime Lynn Ruiz just made a fun post on social media about her upcoming appearance on the show.

The full Spring 2023 season of Survivor was already pre-filmed in Fiji, with the episodes set to start arriving on Wednesday, March 1.

Jaime is one of 18 new people who played the game this time around, with all of them competing for that cool $1 million prize.

Within the Survivor 44 cast bios that CBS put out, it was revealed that Jaime is a 35-year-old yogi from Mesa, Arizona.

A lot of her social media posts are typically filled with color and/or foods, and she should be really interesting as a castaway.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jaime fans out about Survivor

“OMG I AM ON SURVIVOR!” Jaime wrote on her Twitter page along with a GIF of her on the beaches of Fiji.

“I’ve been speaking this into existence since the Survivor Season 1 Episode 1 premiere on May 31st 2000. And now the S44 premiere is in less than TWO WEEKS!! It’s finally here! 23 years later. We did it! WHOA!!!” Jaime wrote in the rest of the caption to her GIF.

She also added a lot of hashtags, showing that she was indeed manifesting her appearance on the show.

Already, quite a few people have left comments of support on her post, suggesting she could have some new fans before the first episode even airs on CBS.

OMG I AM ON SURVIVOR! I’ve been speaking this into existence since the Survivor Season 1 Episode 1 premiere on May 31st 2000. And now the S44 premiere is in less than TWO WEEKS!! It’s finally here! 23 years later. We did it! WHOA!!! #SURVIVOR44 #SURVIVOR #manifest… https://t.co/m6pOLluadi pic.twitter.com/5SEH02390j — Jaime Lynn Ruiz (@jaimelynnruiz) February 16, 2023

More about Survivor 44

There are some new twists and turns coming for the Survivor 44 presentation. That includes a big change to the way that the Immunity Idols will work that get “hidden” at each camp. This time, they will be hidden in plain sight.

To get people buzzing about the new season, the first three minutes of the Survivor premiere were released, where everyone gets to meet the new castaways. Yes, host Jeff Probst is going to talk about the past before he gets the challenges started up again.

And that’s not all, as the castaways predicted what would happen on the show before they even started playing the game. It gives an interesting behind-the-scenes look at how some of them felt before the drama started taking over.

As a reminder, the March 1 season premiere of Survivor 44 is going to be two hours long. That’s where everyone will meet the 18 new castaways, including Jaime Lynn Ruiz, as their battle to become the Sole Survivor is finally revealed.

For fans that want to go back and watch past seasons of the show to get geared up for Season 44, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.