Jackie Goldschneider questions Michelle Pais’ taste after meeting the guy she tried to set up with Teresa Giudice

Jackie Goldschneider questions Michelle Pais’ taste after she tried to set Teresa up with a man. Pic credit: Bravo

Michelle Pais tried to set Teresa Giudice up with a new guy on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Jackie Goldschneider disapproved.

The other housewives recently found out that Teresa had met a new man, but Michelle still wanted to try and set Teresa up in case things weren’t serious.

When the housewives arrived at Michelle Pais’ house for a party, she introduced her friend to Teresa. Teresa didn’t seem too interested in getting to know him, and as Margaret Josephs pointed out, if Teresa was truly in love with her new man, she would have thought of every excuse possible not to like Michelle’s friend.

It looks like Teresa wasn’t the only housewife who was underwhelmed by Michelle’s guy. Jackie Goldschneider had a lot to say about him following the episode and questioned Michelle’s taste.

Jackie Goldschneider questions Michelle Pais’ taste in men

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Jackie was asked about the new guy Michelle wanted to introduce to Teresa. It was mentioned how the situation was slightly awkward since Teresa had recently just started seeing someone.

Jackie said, “I actually felt bad for the guy because I feel like someone should have told him. He came expecting Teresa to be receptive.”

She then explained how Teresa was not interested at all and she questioned Michelle’s judgment.

Jackie added, “It made me question Michelle because he was so wrong for Teresa anyway. He was way too young.”

Jackie recalled a comment Teresa made after the guy said that he looked young due to getting a lot of sleep. Teresa commented on his love of sleep and said, “no bueno.”

Jackie said, “I don’t know, everything about this guy was screaming ‘I’m not for Teresa’,”

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, agreed with Jackie’s opinion and said that although he wasn’t right for Teresa, he did well under the pressure of an awkward situation.

Joe Gorga shared that Teresa is in love

It seems that Michelle should have talked to Joe Gorga before setting up Teresa as he appeared to tell all of the husbands that Teresa was in love.

Margaret let Teresa know that Joe had mentioned her infatuation with her new man, and Teresa was not happy that Joe let her secret out.

The women were happy for Teresa regardless, and she even left the party early to spend time with her new boyfriend.

Teresa is currently very much in love with Luis Ruelas, and did not end up needing to be set up with anyone else.

Luis seemed to get the seal of approval from her family and friends, and it looks like fans will get to know him soon as he’s set to appear in upcoming episodes of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.