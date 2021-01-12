Izzy Wouters opens up about coming out, reveals Below Deck crush

Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters opens up about coming out, even revealing her Below Deck crush on Season 8 of the Bravo show.

One month after Izzy used Instagram to let people know she is out and proud, the deckhand gets real about the experience. Izzy stopped by Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast to dish life, love, and all things Below Deck. She didn’t hold back in expressing her truth.

Izzy slammed Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, especially Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White for their mean girl behavior. The brunette beauty admitted she would never have applied for Below Deck if she had seen the latest season of Below Deck Med first.

Fans are grateful Izzy watched the trainwreck of Malia and Captain Sandy after she had finished filming Below Deck. The deckhand has become a fan favorite thanks to her witty humor and brutal honesty.

Coming to terms with her sexuality

Izzy admitted while on the My Seanna that she thought she was bisexual. After realizing she had the most supportive family, Izzy started to feel like she was not bisexual but gay. She began to work through her feelings as the world went on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s nothing to do but stalk social media. I was just kind of thinking about everything and doing a lot of like internal searching. One day I was like, okay, like, yeah, this is who I am,” Izzy spilled.

There was no question for Izzy that she would come out publicly. She felt it was the right thing to do.

“Obviously, all my friends and family had known, but I felt like if I didn’t actually announce it to the world then I was kind of living a lie and I didn’t want people to think that it’s okay to live a lie,” she shared.

Izzy said about 99 percent of the response she has received has been positive. There are, of course, some haters, but she has felt nothing but love for the most part.

Starting a new chapter

The New Zealand native opened up regarding who knew about her sexuality while she filmed Below Deck.

“So on the boat, I told Eddie and James and obviously production,” she expressed.

Now that Izzy has come out, she’s ready to meet someone. Lots of women have been sliding into Izzy’s DM’s.

However, thanks to the pandemic, meeting up has proven challenging. Hopefully, as the New Year wears on, the health climate will subside, and Izzy’s chances of meeting someone new will increase.

In a game of who would you rather, Izzy admitted she would hook up with Rachel Hargrove or Elizabeth Frankini. The latter was no surprise, as Izzy had previously revealed in a tweet she crushed on Elizabeth during filming.

can confirm, was crushing a bit on liz during the season #BelowDeck https://t.co/4uxLpkkzQh — IzzyWouters (@WoutersIzzy) December 29, 2020

Izzy Wouters will forever be grateful for the amazing support she has received since coming out. She also credits Below Deck for helping her overcome some of her insecurities.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.