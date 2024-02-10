It’s now or never to bring Phaedra Parks back to RHOA

Phaedra Parks spent seven memorable seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While Bravo effectively fired her in 2017 after spreading serious rumors about her fellow cast members, the network has been forgiving her recently by adding her to the cast of Married to Medicine.

There have been countless questions about whether she could return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as producers scramble to save the show, and now would be the best time for that to happen.

Kandi Burruss has exited the show of her own accord, clearing one of the biggest hurdles for Phaedra to return because the latter would never film again with the woman who spread those damaging rumors all those years ago.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reached worrying lows last year, with viewers left unimpressed with the cast and the show, leading to speculation it would be getting a Real Housewives of New York-style reboot.

But recent reports have suggested that Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams are the only two locked-in housewives for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16.

Phaedra Parks was a fan-favorite

Phaedra was a fan-favorite during her original stint on the show, and her recent appearances on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip have had people calling for her return.

Now that her star has risen even more due to her scene-stealing performance on The Traitors, the show would be missing a trick if it didn’t extend an invitation to Phaedra.

Then again, the network may want to keep her on Married to Medicine because she’s easily nestled into that show.

However, The Real Housewives of Atlanta should be the priority here. The show was pulling in millions of live viewers at one point, but those numbers have faltered in recent years.

Phaedra Parks’ return would be a surefire success

The biggest issue is the casting, so adding Phaedra back into the mix with Moore and Williams would be a surefire recipe for success.

Even if the other cast members are duds, those three would put on a show that gets fans talking. What more could we want?

The good news is that Phaedra seems open to the possibility of returning, and given how she’s going down as a treat on social media thanks to her iconic scenes as a Traitor on The Traitors, there’s no time like the present.

It’s also possible that Burruss got wind of the possibility of Phaedra’s return and decided to walk away because she previously vowed never to film with her nemesis again.

RHOA is in jeopardy

There’s so much at stake here as far as The Real Housewives of Atlanta is concerned, but the network and producers have the opportunity to get the show back to where it was all those years ago.

Whether this will all come to pass, we don’t know, but if it doesn’t, it will go down as one of the biggest misfires in Real Housewives history.

We’ll manifest Phaedra reclaiming her peach for now because this needs to happen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. The series is expected to return to Bravo in late 2024 or early 2025.