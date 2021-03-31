Isaac is too cool for Kailyn Lowry’s family photo, the Teen Mom 2 stars shows off her boys

Kailyn’s son Isaac Rivera. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 shared a cute pic of three of her sons, but eldest son Isaac was too cool to join his brothers for the family pic.

In the pic, from eldest to youngest, Kailyn’s other three sons posed for the camera: Lincoln, Lux and Creed. Kailyn’s preteen, Isaac, however, had other plans.

She captioned the photo, “Isaac said he wanted no parts of the chaos this morning,” with a crying-laughing emoji. She used the hashtag #kailandthechaos and tagged two of her sons’ Instagram accounts.

Kailyn is a busy mom of four sons and an entrepreneur

Kailyn’s life is surely hectic as a single mom with four kids. Kailyn shares Isaac, 11, with her ex Jo Rivera. She shares Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin.

Kail shares her third and fourth sons, Lux, 3, and Creed, 8 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn recently did a Q&A on her Instagram stories and included son Lincoln. She also shared 3D renderings of her dream house she’s building to accommodate her large family.

Kailyn stays extremely busy when she isn’t raising four boys. She owns and operates a haircare line, hosts two podcasts, and just launched a wallpaper line.

In addition to juggling her kids and jobs, she also has to juggle co-parenting with three dads

Kailyn has a lot to juggle with not only her four kids but their fathers. She has overcome a lot of past negativity with Isaac’s father, Jo. She even hosts one of her podcasts, Baby Mamas No Drama, with Jo’s wife, Vee.

Kail has been less fortunate in her relationships with ex-husband Javi and ex Chris. Things between Javi’s estranged fiance, Lauren, and Kail have always been on rocky terms.

However, she recently admitted in a Q&A that she would like to eventually have a relationship with Lauren like she does with Vee.

Lux and Creed’s father, Chris has had his fair share of squabbles with Kail, too. The on-and-off couple is currently not an item after some serious issues that escalated to an arrest.

Last fall, Kailyn was arrested when she allegedly hit Chris “with a closed fist.” The two were also broken up during the time she gave birth to her fourth son, Creed.

Although Kailyn initially had planned to not have Chris present for Creed’s birth, she changed her mind last minute. Except for Lux, who shares Kailyn’s last name Lowry, all of Kail’s sons have their fathers’ last names.

Kailyn was able to snag some cute family pics last winter

Kailyn may not have been able to get big brother Isaac to join his sibling for a family pic this week. But last December, she shared some adorable pics of her with all four boys.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.