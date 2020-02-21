Is The Dead Files real? Creator Jim Casey reveals how he keeps Amy and Steve from faking it

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It is easy to watch a paranormal show like The Dead Files and disbelieve everything you see. However, if the show’s creator Jim Casey is to be believed, he has safeguards in place to prevent his stars from researching ahead of time.

In an interview on the Travel Channel’s website, Casey reveals how he makes sure that medium Amy Allan and former NYPD police detective Steve DiSchiavi remain authentic.

Jim Casey hides all he knows

According to Jim Casey, he sends Amy Allan into the possibly haunted locations blind. She is not given any information about the people living there, what happened to them, or the history of the house.

She is not given a chance to research it either, as he said he sends her in with no information just to see what she feels and comes up with during her walkthrough.

“Time and time again, I’ve watched Amy reveal information that she has absolutely no way of knowing – information that I have personally guarded,” Casey said. “And Amy continues to amaze me – or, more accurately, freak me out.”

As Amy’s own husband, cameraman Matthew Anderson reveals, Amy feels things and discovers things about the house that neither of them knew heading into the situation.

Her trip through the house always follows former homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi’s investigation. Everything he finds is also hidden from Amy until the final reveal.

“Producing The Dead Files is like planning a covert operation. Everyone is under very strict instructions not to share any information with Amy or Matt,” Casey said. “In fact, Amy insists that we not even tell her which state she is flying into until she arrives at the airport. She also demands that we confiscate her mobile phone and computer when she arrives at her destination.”

This allows her to investigate without being able to try to look up the facts about what she is feeling.

Is The Dead Files real?

This information is all from the creator of The Dead Files, so there is a chance that he is just saying what fans need to hear in order to believe in his show.

A skeptic could believe that he tells Amy everything she needs to know before she goes in so she can say what needs to be said in order to prove the haunting is real.

However, if taken at face value, Jim Casey knows that one slip-up or one set of loose lips could sink their entire ship, so it is easy to believe what he is saying.

Yes, it is easy to believe that The Dead Files is fake and staged for entertainment purposes, but that can be said about any paranormal shows.

And where is the fun in that?

