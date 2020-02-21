Who is Steve DiSchiavi: What you need to know about The Dead Files investigator

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Dead Files returned tonight with a new episode titled Puppet Master. The two people on the case are the beloved investigators, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan.

While Allan is the paranormal investigator, DiSchiavi is a former NYPD homicide detective who looks at the case like he was investigating a real crime.

Here is what you need to know about Steve DiSchiavi.

Steve DiSchiavi on The Dead Files

On tonight’s season premiere of The Dead Files, Steve DiSchiavi went to Indianapolis, Indiana, to help investigate the haunting of a home where two grandparents found the paranormal levels dangerously high once they adopted their grandchildren to raise.

While Amy Allan dealt with looking into the paranormal aspects of the home, Steve set out to find out the history of the land.

He interviewed the couple who adopted the children and even spoke to the two little girls, aged seven and four.

It was at this point that Steve shined, as he clearly cared about the couple, worried about the children, and really wanted to help them solve the mystery of their home.

As a former NYPD homicide detective, he knew how to follow leads as well. He spoke to a local law enforcement officer who filled him in on the dark history of the land the house rested on.

He spoke to a crime author about the murder of a little girl that happened near the house that remains unsolved to this day.

“These are the kinds of cases that would haunt me,” Steve said.

He then found out through a historian about an old man who lost three wives and a child while living on the land.

Finally, in the end, Steve joined up with Amy and the two revealed their findings, which as usual, lined up to reveal what haunted the home.

Who is Steve DiSchiavi?

Steve DiSchiavi is a former U.S. Marine who served on the NYPD for 21 years. While there, he was a homicide detective, making him the perfect man to investigate cases that involved mysterious murders.

After he left the NYPD, he worked for Merrill Lynch in their fraud department. He also served as a special investigator for New York City.

He is now a licensed private investigator in New York and owns Paragon Investigations.

He uses his police training to explore the facts behind the property, he questions the owners about the history of the building or home, and he speaks to historians and experts and even old owners of the land.

