Is Paula Abdul joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Paula Abdul has close ties with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, but is she interested in joining the show?

Paula recently attended the Homeless Not Toothless Gala, which was hosted by Dorit Kemsley and attended by all of her castmates with the Bravo cameras in tow as they continue to film Season 13.

During the event, Paula spoke to the media and confessed that she was asked to join the franchise more than once.

“I’ve been asked many, many times,” said the 60-year-old. “And some other franchises, too…I’m not gonna tell you [which].”

The former American Idol judge is no stranger to reality TV or drama for that matter — though of a much different kind on the popular singing show.

Paula is also “friends” with some of the women on the cast and would make a seamless addition since she already has relationships with them. However, it seems she would rather sit back and enjoy the show from the comfort of her TV screen than delve into the mix — at least for now.

“As much as I am absolutely the biggest fan and I love watching…it’s a lot of drama,” said Paula.

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul is a fan of RHOBH

Paula continued to dish about the show during her interview with Page Six, and as a long-time fan, it’s no surprise that she knows all about the cast dynamic.

One complicated relationship on the show is between Paula’s friend Kathy Hilton and her sister Kyle Richards.

When Kathy’s name was mentioned, Paula exclaimed, “I love her!”

However, she might not get to see the Hilton matriarch in Season 13, as Kathy, who played a friend role last season, is yet to film with the cast.

Last season Kyle and Kathy’s already complicated relationship took a downward plunge when Lisa Rinna accused the socialite of having a meltdown on their cast trip to Aspen when the cameras were down.

Meanwhile, Kathy denied the claims, but she felt that Kyle did not defend her against Lisa’s attacks and the sisters had a tearful and uncomfortable interaction at the reunion with no resolution.

So far they have not been able to mend things on or off-camera, and that is the likely reason why Kathy has not shown up to film with the cast.

Paula Abdul talks about Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s rocky relationship

Meanwhile, Paula was told about Kathy’s absence from filming, and reasoned that the 64-year-old “can come on whenever she’d like to.”

“I know what’s going on and everything, but you know what? She will always be a fan favorite,” said Paula, who laughed when asked about coming on the show to play peacemaker between Kathy and Kyle.

“They have their own dynamics, and they’re so great in front of the camera — knowing the camera is there, but also completely forgetting the camera is there and just being real,” said Paula.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.