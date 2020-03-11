Is Nick Groff back on Ghost Adventures? It seems to be a burning question for fans who are searching Google like mad trying to determine if the popular ghost hunter is back in action on the Travel Channel series.

In each episode of the current Ghost Adventures, Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin, along with A/V techs Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley, travel to a different haunted destination where they check out leads and meet with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history and paranormal doings of a specific site.

They then begin their “lockdown” investigation, equipped with the latest scientific gadgets and technology in a bid to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and in doing so, uncover the truth behind each paranormal mystery in the action-packed hour-long episodes.

Last week it was Franklin Castle that was being investigated.

And Nick Groff was on the series up until season 10.

What happens this week on Ghost Adventures?

Zak Bagans and the crew travel to Cleveland to investigate the most haunted residence in Ohio. Whispers of murder, suicide, and arson have led many to believe the majestic mansion carries a deadly curse.

Union Brewery of Death is the episode that will air and premiere this Thursday, March 12 on Travel Channel.

Head hunter Bagans and the GA crew are back again in Virginia City, Nevada, to investigate the purported dark and evil spirits haunting a historic brewery.

A devastating fire and a short run as a funeral home have stained the building, creating energy, unlike anything they’ve encountered in this creepy old mining town full of paranormal places.

Is Nick Groff back on the show?

Monsters & Critics reached out to the Travel Channel publicity team and they confirmed that Nick Groff is definitely not back on the show. They said: “Nick Groff is not back on the show. The GA crew is currently Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley!”

Why is Nick Groff trending?

Maybe because he is actively touring and doing podcasts. He is in Kentucky going to Bobby Mackey’s and tweeting out to his fans about his whereabouts.

The G CREW is Groff’s group of guys who talk all things paranormal, and they give unique access to the other side. The G CREW podcasters are Nick, Chad Lindberg, Johnny Houser, and Josh Heard.

Amazing time talking with you!! Thank you Bobby! @Gcrew_g https://t.co/LGHFPIOvu6 — Nick Groff (@NickGroff_) March 10, 2020

The G CREW and I just finished filming a brand new episode with Bobby Mackey! What an incredible conversation!! Just wait until you hear what @BobbyMackey discusses with me and #gcrew @johnnyhouser @joshheard1981 @ChadLindberg Follow @Gcrew_g & sign up to the podcast to watch! pic.twitter.com/rhn2r5w3cl — Nick Groff (@NickGroff_) March 10, 2020

Ghost Adventures airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the Travel Channel.