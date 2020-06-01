Is Lauren Swanson competing with Jessa Duggar? ‘Mama’ video makes it seem like it

A competition may be brewing between two of the Duggar women. Jessa Duggar shared a video of Ivy Jane babbling but refusing to say, mama. Lauren Swanson came back just a while later where Bella was able to say it.

Swanson has been called out before for trying to mimic or copy some other social media things.

Is there some intense family competition happening among the babies born during the 2019 Duggar baby boom?

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jessa Duggar shares Ivy video

On May 21, Jessa Duggar shared a short video of Ivy Jane talking and babbling on her YouTube channel.

She promoted it on Instagram with a caption that reads, “This little doll is 11 months old, and is saying new words every week! 😍 We put together a little video of her talking, and it’s pretty cute. She says so many things, but every time I say “Ivy, say ‘Mama!’” — it’s complete silence. 😂 Makes me laugh every time I watch it. Link is in my bio!”

The video shows the little girl babbling along, but refusing to say, mama. This is something that happens quite frequently, according to the Counting On star.

Ivy Jane just celebrated her first birthday last week and is the oldest Duggar granddaughter who was born as part of the baby boom.

With a new season of Counting On coming at the end of the month, viewers will be able to see more of Ivy Jane.

Lauren Swanson’s video

On her Instagram stories, Lauren Swanson shared a video of her coaxing Bella to say, mama. It worked in her favor because the little girl was quick to oblige her mom’s request.

While it has since disappeared from the platform, as stories do, a fan was able to capture it and upload it for fans who missed it to see.

Was this a competition between the two Duggar women and their babies? Jessa Duggar shared her video first and has been working to build up a following on the social media platform.

YouTube has been her go-to for videos, recipes, and other life hacks.

For her part, Lauren Swanson hasn’t done much on social media.

She has shared moments from her life and special photos of Bella as she reaches her milestones, but there hasn’t been much of a push to make money like several of the other Duggar family members.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.