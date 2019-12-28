Lauren Swanson shaded by Josie Bates after the Counting On star copies Instagram photo

Lauren Swanson is on the receiving end of some shade thrown by Josie Bates. It happened slyly when the latter liked a comment that accused the Counting On star of stealing an idea for a baby girl photoshoot under the Christmas tree.

Both women have new little girls in their lives. Josie Bates shared the photo of her baby girl Willow first. She was all dolled up and under the Christmas tree. Lauren Swanson even commented on the photo.

Just one day later, Lauren Swanson posted a similar photo to the one she had praised. Bella Milagro made her debut under the Duggar Christmas tree in the home Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson share. The two welcomed their little girl last month after a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

This isn’t the first time Lauren Swanson has been on the receiving end of criticism, but it is the first time she has been shaded by someone who was supposed to be close friends with the Duggar family. Things have been rough for her on social media, with many people talking about her neediness and whining over the loss of her first child.

The last year has been a whirlwind for Lauren Swanson. She lost her first pregnancy shortly after she announced it to her family and the Duggars. Lauren mourned for quite some time — even after becoming pregnant with her second child. They found out their rainbow baby would be a little girl. She would then be joining two more Duggar cousins who were to be born in November as well.

Followers are wondering if Josie Bates will be following Lauren Swanson to see if she ends up “borrowing” more photoshoot ideas for Bella from her and little Willow. The Duggar women are always up to something, but being shaded by a Bates isn’t a usual occurrence.