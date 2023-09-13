Is Jackie Goldschneider causing drama to get her full-time RHONJ spot back? Dolores and Jennifer respond

Jackie Goldschneider had her big spoon prepped and ready to stir the pot amid filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, is she bringing the heat because she wants her full-time spot back?

Cast members Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin responded to those claims during a recent interview.

Jackie will be a friend of the show for a second time when the show premieres, but if it’s anything like Season 13, we’ll still see her in the mix.

She was demoted to a friend status last year after being a full-time house since she joined the franchise in Season 9.

We still saw quite a bit of the 45-year-old last season, as she was on the cast trips with the other women and was also present for all the main events.

Viewers can expect the same thing in Season 14, as Jackie is reportedly causing some drama in the Garden State as filming continues.

Is Jackie Goldschneider trying to get her full-time spot back?

We’ve heard rumors that Jackie is having beef — though not the tasty kind — with her former bestie, Margaret Josephs.

That has stemmed from her book, The Weight of Beautiful, which Margaret is trying to take credit for by claiming she was the one who got Jackie the book deal.

However, it seems there’s more Jackie drama to look forward to, and her castmates Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin were asked about that during their appearance at last night’s Video Music Awards.

The Jersey girls snagged invites to the event and chatted with Page Six on the red carpet.

When asked if Jackie was trying to stir up drama so she could be a full-time Housewife again, Jennifer responded, “I think Jackie is just trying to be Jackie. She was happier in this anyway. It was a weight lifted off her shoulders.”

Dolores Catania says RHONJ ‘never disappoints’

Despite their up-and-down relationship over the years, Dolores is in a good place with Jackie,

When asked about her friend stirring up drama, she changed the topic and exclaimed, “Jackie has her book coming out, and she’s very excited for that!”

As for the changing cast dynamics, Dolores said, “Stay tuned!”

“Listen, we never disappoint. Has New Jersey ever disappointed? Every year we say, ‘How do we top it?'” added the mom of two.

One topic Jennifer and Dolores remained close-lipped about was Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, who have reportedly not spoken to each other since filming began.

They quickly changed the subject when asked about the feuding duo, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.