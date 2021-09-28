Is Captain Sandy Yawn leaving Below Deck Med and yachting?

Captain Sandy is going on tour. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Captain Sandy Yawn leaving Below Deck Mediterranean and yachting? That’s the question some fans are asking about after the captain has revealed a career change.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med will wind up in the next couple of weeks. An explosive reunion show will follow before the show goes on hiatus until next year.

Captain Sandy has become the face of the Bravo show, especially after Hannah Ferrier was fired during Season 5. Despite the outrage for the captain’s actions, Captain Sandy continues to be the constant person on Below Deck Med.

Some people would like to see the captain fired from the show, that is for sure. Those people just might be getting their wish as Captain Sandy begins a new venture.

Captain Sandy embarks on Lead-Her-Ship Tour

In an interview with Us Weekly, the captain revealed she is going on tour. No, Captain Sandy won’t be talking about yachting or even focus on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Instead, the captain wants to share what her life was like before fame. The tour will include stories about Captain Sandy’s life and special musical guests.

“I want to use this platform to inspire others,” she expressed. “Thanks to Bravo, we have reached so many Americans. I didn’t seek the maritime industry. I fell into it. So, many people are now aware of it. I wish Bravo was out, and this show was out when I was a kid because I think I would have discovered this a lot sooner and had a lot less pain in my life because I took a different path. And that’s really what it’s about, and it’s also talking about music.”

The captain and her girlfriend Leah Shafer are both avid music lovers. Leah sings, and it turns out Captain Sandy has some DJ skills.

Captain Sandy also wants to use the tour to encourage people to get back to traveling and exploring other cultures.

Is Captain Sandy leaving Below Deck Med?

Although she’s taking time off to do the tour, the captain has no intentions of giving up yachting appearing on the hit Bravo show.

“Honestly, I like running boats. I can never not do that. There’s something about being on the water. I love doing the show. It’s great. It’s six intense weeks,” Captain Sandy dished to the weekly magazine.

The news that Captain Sandy Yawn is taking a short break from yachting comes hot on the heels of filming for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 wrapping up. Yes, Captain Sandy will return for the next season, and she has a couple of familiar faces working with her.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.