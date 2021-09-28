David Pascoe and Delaney Evans Below Deck Med feud: What sparked their recent blow-up?

David and Delaney are battling it out on social media ahead of Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

The David Pascoe and Delaney Evans Below Deck Mediterranean feud has left fans buzzing about what sparked their recent blow-up.

Oh, how the tide has changed. David wanted to sleep with Delaney when she was on Below Deck Med for a hot second. Now the deckhand has come at her and Lexi Wilson attacking crew members that David thinks of as family.

Delaney Evans and David Pascoe’s Below Deck Mediterranean feud

Instagram was on fire this week, with Delaney and David sharing stories that call each other out.

David shared an Instagram Story cryptically telling fans to wait for the Season 6 reunion because “everything you think [you know] is wrong.” The deckhand gave props to “real ones,” tagging Malia White, Katie Flood, Courtney Veale, Lloyd Spencer, and Zee Dempers.

Delaney took the Instagram Story as an insult and responded, “What a solid f**k you from @davidpascoe91. Lol so much for ‘I’m the nice guy no negativity.'”

Well then, a slew of stories soon popped up on social media. David responded by calling Delaney “a girl who was so desperate for a moment on reality TV.” He once again credited the OG crew for enduring the entire season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The comments prompted Delaney to call David rude and remind him everyone signed up for a reality television show. Delaney also told him to check his privilege.

What sparked David Pascoe and Delaney Evans blow up?

After things started to heat up, David revealed what had him up in arms.

“I’m tired of hearing Lexi call out production when they actually did her a lot of favours. She tried to put my crew down when the reality is ‘production’ saved her big time. I’m tired of Delaney playing the Insta following,” David wrote alongside a photo of him and chef Mathew Shea.

The deckhand went on to reveal he’s tired of being labeled a racist. David encouraged people to keep checking out his Instagram Stories because, yes, he is done playing the nice guy.

As for Delaney, she did a video explaining she has no idea what set David off. However, she was having a fun weekend with friends and was simply going to continue to enjoy herself.

The Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage captured all of Delaney and David’s stories for Below Deck Mediterranean fans to see.

This is not the first time David has expressed his frustration with Lexi. David called her a liar, to which she blasted him back and told him to stay in his department.

It’s no secret Delaney didn’t have the best experience on the hit Bravo show. Delaney claims the crew was not welcoming of her at all.

The Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion show is only weeks away. There is no doubt Delaney Evans and David Pascoe will continue their feud at the event. They each have stories to tell.

One thing is for sure. The reunion will be anything but boring.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.