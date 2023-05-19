Is Big Brother 25 delayed? New cast may have to wait

Big Brother 25 may be delayed this summer.

News about a new start date just came out, which could be a frustrating revelation to fans.

Previously, rumors had stated that Big Brother would start early in July.

The first episode of the new season may not arrive until August now.

It appears the Writers Strike has CBS worried about fall content, with the production of scripted shows getting paused.

That opens the door for Big Brother to nab some key primetime slots during Fall 2023.

According to Big Brother Gossip, the BB25 cast will begin playing the game on August 2.

It wouldn’t be the first time a season started in August, as that’s also when the BB22 cast began playing the game.

But it’s a notable delay when some fans hoped the show was returning at the end of June or the beginning of July.

Will there be an extended season of Big Brother?

Within the news about this possible delay, there was also a revelation that the season could be much longer than Big Brother 24.

The producers may be returning to the 99-day seasons, giving Big Brother fans even more episodes to watch during the given seasons.

Big Brother Gossip states that the end date would be November 9 under this new schedule, suggesting CBS is very concerned about not having enough shows for the fall.

Since this revelation doesn’t come directly from the producers or CBS, take it with a grain of salt, but BBG has been a reliable source of information.

**UPDATE** I've been told things are being pushed back & extended. We're now looking at early August through November. 8/2 to 11/9 – 99 Days. Perhaps a longer #BB25 season due to the writer's strike? #BB25 #BigBrother https://t.co/tmM1zym8oo — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) May 19, 2023

While everyone waits for the new season to start, past seasons can be streamed using Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.