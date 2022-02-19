The wait is almost over for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 airing early on Peacock? That’s a question on fans’ minds as the Season 3 premiere date on Bravo nears.

Ever since Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 was released early on Peacock, Below Deck fans can’t help but wonder if other installments in the franchise will follow suit. Below Deck Med Season 6 episodes were released a week early on Peacock.

The move meant that Below Deck Mediterranean viewers with access to the streaming service were constantly two episodes ahead of those watching on Bravo. It frustrated fans because spoilers were continuously being released.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 airing early on Peacock?

There is good news for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans who watch on Bravo. Season 3 will not be dropping early on Peacock, so there will be no spoilers.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 episodes will be released on Peacock every Tuesday morning after the episode premieres on Bravo. The format follows that of Below Deck Season 9.

Peacock has become the streaming service home to the hit-yachting franchise. Viewers can watch all seasons of OG Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht on the streaming service.

In March, Below Deck Down Under becomes the first original Below Deck spin-off to be an exclusive Peacock show. At this time, there are no plans to air Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.

However, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is also a Peacock original and did eventually hit Bravo airwaves. There’s a good chance Below Deck Down Under will follow suit.

What can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect from Season 3?

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premiere is only days away. Fans have been anxiously waiting for the new season since the juicy, crazy, and drama-filled trailer was released.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae are back for another season. They are joined by Kelsie Goglia, Tom Pearson, Gabriela Barragan, Ashley Marti, and chef Marcos Spaziani.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 fans can expect more craziness than Season 2, according to Colin, Daisy, and Gary. Things get heated between the first mate and chief stew, who sparked dating rumors recently.

Although there’s plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained, the Parsifal III crew did have a lot of fun filming the hit sailing show. The Season 3 cast has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos to get Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans excited for the upcoming season.

Plus, boatmances, demanding guests, crew fighting, and a scary incident that could end the season early are all things fans can expect from Season 3.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.