Is Andy Cohen leaving Bravo? Here’s what the Real Housewives boss meant by his comment to Jeff Lewis

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Thanks to a conversation Andy had with Jeff Lewis, a Twitter user got the ball rolling on this rumor.

It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to answer the question and determine what the Real Housewives boss meant by his comments to Jeff. The fans also shed light on a potential new dramatic situation involving the Watch What Happens Live host.

The tweet that started the rumor

Twitter has proven to be an excellent source for starting and squashing rumors. When Dana Wilkey frantically asked Twitter for the down-low on Andy’s chat with Jeff, it had many Bravo fans thinking that Andy might be leaving the network where he currently is the Real Housewives EP, host of all the Real Housewives reunions and hosts his own show, Watch What Happens Live.

“@Andyannounced on #jefflewis podcast just now he’s not with @BravoTV anymore! What is happening?! 2020 has nearly killed me, and now this !!!! #icant #RHOBH #RHOA #RHOSLC #RHOA #RHOP etc please tell me this is a joke! Anyway I did a video about it,” tweeted @Danawilkey.

Fans quickly pointed out that Andy was no longer an executive at the network, which was pretty much old news. Andy left as an executive nearly six years ago. However, his words to Jeff, got fans worried Andy was leaving as talent for the network too.

The future of WWHL

Although it appeared Andy’s comments were old news, they could also be an insight into what the future holds. Andy and his contract for Watch What Happens Live are reportedly up at the end of this year.

The host may not be an executive with Bravo anyone more, but he most certainly is the face of the network. Fans can’t think of Bravo without immediately thinking of Andy.

Plus, WWHL has become a pivotal show for all Hollywood entertainment to stop by and chat. The clubhouse, at least pre-coronavirus pandemic, was always packed with famous faces from all walks of showbiz life.

The talk show and host also serve as the place to go for all Bravo show reunions. Andy knows just the right questions to ask to get the ladies in the Real Housewives franchise riled up and dishing dirt.

Admittedly, Andy doesn’t know as much about the Below Deck franchise as fans would like in a host. Andy still does the reunions for the hit yachting shows, and those are always a ratings hit.

Based on the pivotal role Andy Cohen and WWHL play at Bravo, it will be a shock if either of them go anywhere in the near future.