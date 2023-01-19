How did Kate Chastain do on The Traitors? Below Deck fans weigh in

Kate Chastain on The Traitors was exactly what Below Deck fans expected from the sassy, witty, and no holds bar former chief stew.

It’s been one week since The Traitors dropped on Peacock, and Kate has become one show’s breakout stars.

A feud with Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly, along with her hatred of missions and constant blunt commentary, made Kate the perfect addition to the competition show.

Kate held her own on The Traitors making it to the final five before being banished by faithfuls Quentin R. Jiles, Andie Vanacore, and traitors Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Cirie Fields.

Social media has been buzzing all week long with opinions about The Traitors, especially when it comes to Kate.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying.

Below Deck fans weigh in on Kate Chastain on The Traitors

There’s no question that Kate had Twitter on fire with her comments and outfits on The Traitors. However, Below Deck fans have known what a gem Kate is for years, and they took to social media to show their support.

One user was thrilled The Traitors viewers were “witnessing the glory of @Kate_Chastain,” while another one commented how it was clear people didn’t watch Below Deck or “knew the genius of @Kate_Chastain.”

A different Below Deck fan commented on missing Kate in a reshare of one of her iconic The Traitors moments.

Several Twitter users were clear that Kate needed to be on reality television, with even one suggestion that she be cast on Celebrity Big Brother.

Another suggestion was for Kate and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville to get their own show, which would be amazing.

The soon-to-be first-time mom was also called “the person who we all wish we could be” by a Twitter user.

Also a big reason I rejoined twitter was because of how much I enjoyed #TheTraitorsUS particularly @Kate_Chastain she is the person who we all wish we could be! pic.twitter.com/m4ev0gjcVO — Pedro Meredith (@TheMerryMuppet) January 18, 2023

Below Deck stars support Kate Chastain on The Traitors

It wasn’t just fans who loved Kate on The Traitors. Several of Below Deck stars gushed over her and her latest reality TV stint.

Her good friend and Below Deck OG Captain Lee Rosbach was one of the first to gush over Kate on the show, writing, “You’re killing it kiddo and the show does as well” in part of an Instagram post caption.

Captain Sandy Yawn also used Instagram to share that Kate was slaying on her new show.

Kate Chastain’s days on Below Deck may be over, but it’s pretty clear from her stint on The Traitors that her reality television days are not. The former chief was a mega-hit, for sure.

However, she will welcome her first child in May, so it might be a while before Kate lands on another show. In the meantime, catch her and her baby bump along with chef Ben Robinson on Galley Talk Fridays at 10/9c on Bravo.

What did you think of Kate on The Traitors?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Traitors is currently streaming on Peacock.