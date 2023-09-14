House of Kardashian trailer: Caitlyn Jenner and Joe Francis address Kim K’s ‘calculated’ rise to fame

Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame will be under the microscope when a documentary officially arrives featuring Caitlyn Jenner.

The House of Kardashian trailer recently revealed what viewers can look forward to in the upcoming presentation via Sky Documentaries.

Based on trailer comments, the documentary includes comments about Kim Kardashian going from explicit video star to reality TV star and entrepreneur.

It will also include Kim’s family, who become successful by association, reality TV appearances, and personal branding with hard work in business.

The Kardashians and their mother are shown in bits of footage throughout the trailer as individuals speak about their fame, success, wealth, and influence.

“The Kardashians have redefined the American dream,” a voiceover says at the start of the trailer, with one individual claiming they are “superior to rich men.”

Caitlyn Jenner says Kim ‘calculated’ her rise to fame

During a trailer for House of Kardashian, a voiceover indicates that people fall into “one of two camps” with the Kardashians. They either want to talk about them or believe “they ruined the world.”

While none of the Kardashians are shown in any interview bits for the trailer, Caitlyn Jenner appears, as does the Kardashians’ family friend, Joe Francis.

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning. How do I become famous?” she says during one interview piece.

Francis, known for the Girls Gone Wild videos years ago, spoke about Kim’s explicit video, calling it “a means to an end” for her to “create controversy.”

That leaked video is considered Kim’s launching pad to fame, as it featured her with singer Ray J involved in various explicit acts and gained her widespread attention due to its controversial and viral nature.

Since then, she’s become a recognizable megastar and entrepreneur with a net worth that exceeds a billion dollars. Her sisters have also followed suit with business ventures.

Kim’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, Kris and Caitlyn’s daughter, seems to have outdone them all in achieving success after reality TV. It’s also worth noting that part of the trailer’s footage (below) includes Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, posing with the family for photos at an event.

There doesn’t appear to be any ill will towards the family from Caitlyn, though, who spoke about being involved in the project.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren,” Caitlyn said.

What is the House of Kardashian, and where will it air?

While E! ‘s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians are reality TV shows, House of Kardashian is a documentary. Based on Variety’s report, it will be a three-part docuseries presented by UK’s Sky, which Comcast owns.

House of Kardashian features never-seen-before archival footage of the family before they became famous. It also didn’t have any of the Kardashians getting editorial control over what was put into the docuseries, so that could bring about some juicy details.

Clare Cameron, executive producer at 72 Films, spoke about what else viewers can expect from a reality TV family that already seems “overexposed.”

“Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive,” Cameron said.

Along with 72 Films creative director John Douglas, Cameron was an executive producer on the project. Directed by Katie Hindley, House of Kardashian is produced by Fremantle’s 72 Films in association with Sky Studios.

As of this writing, the documentary appears to be exclusively shown on the UK’s Sky Documentaries and the Now streaming service, with no details about whether it will be possible to watch in the United States.

House of Kardashian premieres October 8 on Sky.