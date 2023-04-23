Caitlyn Jenner claims Dylan Mulvaney is ‘not good’ for LGBT movement; will never speak to her

Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out about a controversial member of the LGBT community.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has had quite a week, losing her mother Esther, at age 96.

The loss of her mother hasn’t stopped Caitlyn from denouncing a longtime opponent.

Caitlyn has previously taken issue with Dylan Mulvaney, issuing blistering tweets to the activist. Dylan has been in the news after receiving controversial endorsements from Nike and Bud Light.

And now, Caitlyn is speaking out, revealing that she will “never” speak to Dylan.

The Olympian gold medalist said that Dylan was too “fringe” and ultimately, harming her cause.

There seems to be no love lost between Dylan Mulvaney and Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn issued a blistering interview to the NY Post explaining she has never spoken to Dylan and doesn’t plan on doing so.

According to Caitlyn, Dylan represents a “fringe” trans person and is not representative of the community as a whole. Caitlyn said that the media prefers to focus on the fringe, explaining that it was detrimental to the cause.

The media focus on Dylan was harmful to the trans movement, according to Caitlyn.

For example, Dylan became the face of Bud Light, in a decision that drew the ire of many. After Bud Light made Dylan a partner of the brand, many beer drinkers chose to boycott the company.

The athlete explained, “I try to be, for the LGBT community, the adult in the room. She is not. She is bouncing around all over the place.”

Caitlyn added, “I have nothing in common with her.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s mom Esther died at 96

On Friday, Caitlyn Jenner announced the death of her mother, Esther. As Caitlyn revealed, Esther died shortly before her 97th birthday.

Esther was an integral member of Caitlyn’s life and supported her when she came out as a trans woman in 2015.

Caitlyn shared the devastating news on her Instagram, posting a picture from a previous birthday celebration for Esther.

In a caption accompanying the post, Caitlyn expressed profound sadness about the loss of her mother, Esther.

Caitlyn’s caption began, “I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life.”

She continued, “I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”