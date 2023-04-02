Dylan Mulvaney celebrated by Bud Light after 365 days of girlhood

Dylan Mulvaney just celebrated her first 365 days of girlhood, and it looks like the party isn’t over yet.

In honor of her first year as a woman, Bud Light made Dylan the face of the brand, a controversial move that has caused division among beer drinkers. To be clear, this is not an April Fool’s Day joke, as some have suggested on social media.

This is just the latest brand to sponsor Dylan, who has skyrocketed to fame over the past year as she documented her first year of being a woman in the most public way possible.

The move has earned Dylan the support of many celebrities, including Drew Barrymore, Rachel Brosnahan, Christian Siriano, and Paris Hilton.

She even was honored with an opportunity to interview President Joe Biden in October 2022 and talk to him about trans rights.

Despite this blockbuster year of transformation, Dylan admits that being a vocal trans influencer can get lonely as no one is dropping in her DMs, and she’s still yet to be kissed as a girl.

Dylan Mulvaney announces Bud Light partnership with her own personalized can

On Saturday, amid many April Fool’s Day hijinks, Dylan Mulvaney shared a string of pictures and videos announcing her partnership with Bud Light.

It all started with an Instagram Stories snap of the new can with Dylan’s face front and center, even covering part of the beer company’s logo.

Dylan went on to share a video of herself struggling to balance a stack of the iconic blue cans, announcing the “easy carry challenge.” And finally, we got a photo of the trans activist opening up about how she never knows when someone is joking because “sarcasm goes over my head” in response to the amount of April Fool’s content on the internet that day.

In a post directly on her Instagram page, where she has 1.7 million followers, Dylan channeled Audrey Hepburn while attempting to open one of the five cans of Bud Light in front of her while wearing a pair of elbow-length black satin gloves. She took a big sip of the beer to celebrate both the partnership and her 365 Days of Girlhood.

She wrote, “Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner.”

Despite the straightforward Instagram photos shared by Dylan, there was a bit of confusion about whether the sponsorship is real or not — likely because it was all shared on the one day when it is socially acceptable to play pranks and tricks on others for fun.

Budweiser have released a Dylan Mulvaney Beer congratulating the biological man on 365 days of being a girl “cheers to 365 days” 🍺 🍻



FYI it’s not an April Fools Joke. They actually are paying Dylan to be the new face of BudLight 😒#dylanmulvaney #transgender pic.twitter.com/WSpu0x2MsC — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Partnerships abound for trans activist Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney’s date night may be lonely, but business is booming, and brands are tripping over each other trying to get her to advertise their products.

In addition to Bud Light, Dylan has recently worked with a myriad of companies, including Ulta, Haus Labs, Crest, L’Oreal, Native Deodorant, Instacart, EOS, and CeraVe.

According to Daily Mail, Dylan gained more than half a million followers on social media in a matter of days after she sat down to interview the president in 2022. Right now, she has 10.8 million followers on TikTok alone.

She’s on track to become one of the biggest influencers, easily bringing in $10 million in income from ads and sponsorships in a year within the next couple of years.