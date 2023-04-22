Caitlyn Jenner’s mom Esther dead at 96

Caitlyn Jenner revealed her mother, Esther Jenner, died at age 96.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the announcement with a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday.

The Olympian shared a photo from Esther’s 95 birthday and wrote that she is heartbroken to make the announcement.

“I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life,” she wrote, continuing:

“I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

The other two photos of the Instagram share showed Esther flashing a big smile as she sat at a dinner table.

Esther, who is the grandmother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, starred alongside Caitlyn in the reality television series I Am Cait, which aired for two seasons on E!. She also appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021.

Esther Jenner supported Caitlyn during her gender transition

In 2015, Caitylin came out as a trans woman after dealing with gender dysphoria since her youth.

Caitlyn garnered significant media attention and appeared in a viral Vanity Fair cover shoot snap by Annie Leibovitz.

One of the people in her corner was her mother, Esther, who said she was more proud of Caitlyn’s transition than her Olympic achievements.

“I just learned about his transition,” she said in an interview with Radar Online, continuing:

“Bruce filled me in, and we had a very long, long, long talk about it.”

The late Esther added, “I have never been more proud of Bruce for who he is, himself as a father, as an Olympian, a wonderful public speaker. He instills enthusiasm in people. He’s gifted.”

Esther told the outlet that she wasn’t aware that Caitlyn endured gender dysmorphia but gave her full support once she found out.

Esther Jenner wasn’t a fan of The Kardashians, calling the series ‘senseless

Esther recently made headlines when she slammed The Kardashians last year. The Hulu series, which is a follow-up to the E! series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, did not include Caitlyn.

The late 96-year-old said to The Sun that the series is the “most senseless thing” she had ever watched.

However, she praised her granddaughters Kendall and Kylie by professing her love for them.

She also showed love to her step-grandchildren, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Robert, who she said feel like her own blood.

Caitlyn, on the other hand, supported the show and added that she was shocked to find out she was excluded from the series in the press, according to the outlet.

Caitlyn did not reveal her mother’s cause of death, but she had health struggles in recent years and made headlines when she broke both her hips in 2015.