Here’s why Sutton Stracke didn’t join her RHOBH co-stars at the People’s Choice Awards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members walked the carpet at the People’s Choice Awards over the weekend and snapped several photos in their stylish garbs.

However, there was one fashionista missing from the bunch.

People queried Sutton Stracke’s absence after the photos were posted online, as she was nowhere in the mix.

As it turns out, the 52-year-old did not attend the event with her castmates, and now we know why.

Sutton was far away from California, opting instead to enjoy some time off with her family and friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, RHOBH was well represented at the PCAs as everyone else on the cast showed up to try and snag the Reality Show of the Year award.

Newbie Annemarie Wiley attended her first big event since joining the show, and even Kathy Hilton joined her sister Kyle Richards for the fun night out.

Sutton Stracke did not join her RHOBH costars at the People’s Choice Awards

The RHOBH cast showed off their fashion and spilled some reunion tea on the green carpet, but Sutton had other plans.

After a drama-filled season, the mom of three opted to take a well-needed vacay with her son.

She shared snaps from her getaway and wished her castmates good luck on their nomination. Sadly though, RHOBH lost out to The Kardashians again.

The snaps showed Sutton relaxing by the pool during the day and partying at a bar later that night.

“Had a blast in Cabo with my son and friends and the beautiful @skyla__sutton Just the break I needed!!! Short Vacay,” Sutton captioned her post.

She continued, “Good luck to all my #rhobh friends tonight @peopleschoice I’m there in spirit!!!! Love to you all😽💗💗.”

RHOBH cast dragged for their horrid outfits on the green carpet

Meanwhile, the only thing Sutton missed out on was getting dragged by RHOBH fans online.

A group photo was posted by @queensofbravo, asking, “Which is your fave look?” But, viewers were not feeling any of the outfits.

“Ummm none!! they have never looked worse. All this money and this is what you chose to wear 🤢,” wrote one commenter.

“Zeros across the board,” said someone else.

One commenter asked “Who the hell picked out any of these looks??? What a mess.”

RHOBH fans weigh in. Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Another person added, “It kills me that y’all paint these girls as the fashionistas for housewives. All I see is a big mess.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.