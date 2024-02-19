Kyle Richards teases ‘strange’ RHOBH reunion; Garcelle Beauvais calls it ‘unexpected’ and ‘shocking’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 finale is just around the corner, and then it will be time for the much-anticipated reunion.

It was an interesting season, to say the least, but the reunion promises a moment that no one saw coming.

Some of the cast members recently teased what viewers can expect, and their responses left us scratching our heads.

Crystal Minkoff noted that something “odd” happened at the reunion, but she wasn’t the only one.

Kyle Richards revealed that something “very strange” occurred, while Garcelle called the incident “unexpected” and “shocking.”

The women gave us that little teaser while walking the green carpet at the People’s Choice Awards.

Kyle and Garcelle were nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year, but they lost out to Khloe Kardashian.

RHOBH also scored a nomination for Reality Show of the Year, but once again, The Kardashians snagged that award.

Kyle Richards teases ‘strange’ moment during the RHOBH reunion taping

Kyle stunned in an emerald green mini dress on the carpet as she chatted with Access Hollywood about all the drama from the show.

Her sister Kathy Hilton crashed Kyle’s interview just as they got to talking about the reunion.

“A twist does happen at the reunion that was very strange,” exclaimed Kyle.

Meanwhile, she wasn’t the only one who teased that something unusual occurred.

Crystal Minkoff had already told the media outlet that it was the “most odd reunion ever,” and the OG confirmed it.

“It was a very odd ending no doubt. Yes, very strange” Kyle added.

Garcelle Beauvais talks about a ‘shocking’ moment at the reunion

Garcelle Beauvais also walked the Peoples Choice Awards green carpet, dressed in a black ensemble and she stopped by to chat with the media.

The actress was asked to elaborate on Kyle’s comment about the strange reunion and she had had her own words to describe what went down.

“Yes,” responded Garcelle. “Definitely unexpected, shocking, and yeah it was a lot. It made me reflect a lot actually.”

The mom of three also touched on Kyle’s marital issues, which were discussed at the reunion, and reasoned that the OG cleared up a lot of things about their marriage.

“I really think she does, I mean there is new information that we didn’t even know, so that’s exciting–not exciting for the information, but exciting that she gave it to us,” said Garcelle.

It might have been exciting for the cast, but it was “torture” for Kyle, who described being in the hot seat several days ago.

Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see what all the hoopla is about when the reunion finally airs on February 28.

Check out Kyle Richards’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.