Here’s why MAFS star Woody Randall was recently in the hospital for surgery

Woody Randall had people concerned when he shared a photo from his hospital bed, and we have all the details about what happened to the Married at First Sight star.

Before you start to panic, just know that he is doing okay after undergoing surgery, and he’s now in the process of healing.

The dad of two revealed that he went for a doctor’s visit a few days ago and left with some bad news.

Woody learned that he had to promptly undergo surgery to address the issue, and he has since taken care of that.

He’s been sharing updates with his social media followers, and most recently, he walked outside for the first time since surgery.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Until he’s fully healed, his wife Amani Aliyya will be taking good care of him, plus their two young kids, so she has her hands full.

MAFS star Woody Randall opens up about a ‘doctor visit gone wrong’

Woody recently posted an Instagram snap with videos and photos from the past few days.

One video showed him clad in hospital scrubs and a hairnet before being wheeled into surgery.

“Well, World, I went to the doctor for one thing and found out another thing. 🤦🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️,” wrote Woody in the caption. “🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m fine though, I promise. I can’t believe I’m having surgery again.”

Woody went to the doctor for a vasectomy since he and Amani decided they were done having kids.

However, Woody was annoyed to discover after he arrived that he needed to do a consultation before having the procedure done.

After he was finally able to see the doctor, the 33-year-old found out something else that needed to take precedence over the vasectomy.

“Found out I do have a hernia on the left side of my balls,” said Woody. “So yeah, I gotta get that fixed. I don’t know how long it’s been there.”

Woody Randall is recovering well after surgery

The MAFS star has been keeping his followers updated on YouTube, and he has since undergone surgery to remove the hernia and is now healing.

It’s been five days post-surgery, and Woody shared a video enjoying the outdoors and revealed it’s the first time he’s stepping out since the procedure.

Woody said his orders from the doctor were to get adequate rest and try to walk a little further each day, and for the first time in days, he was “able to walk with no pain.”

“I got a little, little side pain, but this is the furthest I’ve walked in five days folks,” he noted while standing at the edge of his driveway.

He confessed that being unable to be up and about has been a strain “mentally and physically,” but he said Amani has been doing a “stellar” job caring for the family.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.