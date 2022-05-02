Here’s why 90 Day Fiance viewers think Yvette and Mohamed’s relationship is problematic

90 Day Fiance viewers have found some troubling things about Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed’s relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have already been passing judgment on new cast member Mohamed Abdelhamed and what they’ve seen between him and Yvette Arellano.

Not only has the 23-year-age difference between the two come under fire, but so has Mohamed’s attitude and behavior in his relationship with Yvette.

Mohamed said he wanted his partner to take care of him like his mother, who did everything for him, and 90 Day viewers have found that to be problematic, among other traits that define his connection.

90 Day Fiance viewers talked about Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed’s relationship

A 90 Day Fiance fan page made a popular meme that described the issues they saw with Mohamed and his relationship with Yvette.

They showed several clips from the latest episode, including one where Yvette called Mohamed, “My king.”

The other images were from when Mohamed described his perfect woman and said, “the woman will love me as my mother. That’s what I was looking for.”

Over the collage, the fan page wrote, “Your ‘king’ who you bankroll and treat like a child, whose virginity you took when he was 23 and who’s already telling you ur not good enough. Lady you are so confused.”

The comments section of the meme was flooded with other 90 Day viewers who wanted to share their opinions on Mohamed and Yvette.

One critic jabbed, “A whole mess (tear in the eye emoji). I feel bad for her seriously.”

Another viewer questioned, “What does she see in him?! Besides peen.”

Someone else joked, “His new mama (laughing/crying emoji).”

Another person observed, “So weird – he acts so helpless (vomit face emojis).”

There was another critic who remarked, “She’s 48 years old and talks like she’s 17 – ‘LIKE OMG ARE THOSE ABS REAL?'”

Yet another viewer commented, “Nothing hotter than a dude saying he wants you to love him like his mother.”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Mohamed Abdelhamed was upset about Yvette Arellano not installing a bidet

During the latest episode, Yvette let Mohamed know that she had not installed the bidet he asked for. He questioned her at the time but appeared to let it go a little bit.

However, during his private interview, he expressed disdain that Yvette didn’t do what he asked.

Based on this season’s trailer, Mohamed will become upset again over Yvette in a bikini, and their relationship will be put to the test.

To note, Mohamed slid into Yvette’s DMs after finding a picture of her in a bikini after following a hashtag for fit people.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.