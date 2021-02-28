Here’s which Teen Mom 2 costar reached out to Chelsea Houska after the birth of Walker June

Chelsea reflecting on her time on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska revealed which of her former castmates she has kept in contact with since the birth of her daughter, Walker June.

Since her departure from the Teen Mom franchise, Houska has been focusing on her family.

But fans wondered if any of her former costars had reached out to congratulate her, especially since Chelsea was recently involved in drama with Jenelle Evans.

Houska reveals which Teen Mom 2 co-stars reached out after Walker’s birth

In a recent conversation with US Weekly Magazine, Chelsea revealed that she and Kailyn Lowry have actually kept in touch!

“I was going through my unread messages today, ’cause you know you have a kid and then you’re not texting anybody back. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Kailyn, I just saw that you texted me like a week ago,” said Houska.

Houska certainly has a lot on her plate at home these days; she co-parents a total of four children with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Houska’s life beyond Teen Mom

Walker June was born on January 25th, and Chelsea’s Instagram has been the main source of adorable baby photos.

Houska has been in the public eye since she first appeared in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Chelsea recounted her experiences of having to film her births for reality TV and coordinating with the crew.

“It was just nice like going to the hospital and not having to like text people and be like ‘We’re on our way!’ And then, they’re always there waiting for you when you’re walking in,” she recalled.

That wasn’t the case with Walker June though! Walking away from the franchise meant that Houska had no more Teen Mom responsibilities.

She joked, “There was no pressure. I could do whatever!”

This time Chelsea and Cole were able to have their own private moment as they brought their newest child into the world.

“It’s such a big change and it’s something that I knew, you know, since I was 17,” she said.

Will Chelsea ever return to Teen Mom 2?

Houska’s fans have been asking about a possible comeback for the former Teen Mom 2 star ever since she left at the end of season 10.

Chelsea and Cole looking back on their time on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Much has happened in Chelsea’s life since she left the show; everything from the birth of Walker June to the launch of her home goods brand to achieving her post-baby body.

US Weekly asked Houska directly if there was any chance of a return to the show.

“I feel like that part of my life, that whole chapter, I think I’m ready to just close that up,” Chelsea admitted.

She expressed gratitude towards the Teen Mom franchise and all of the opportunities it has given her. Especially since Kailyn Lowry has reached out to congratulate her, Houska looks back at her time on the show in a positive light.

“I truly loved the people I worked with… That’s been the hardest part,” she lamented.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.