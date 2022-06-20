Here’s which Duggar children remembered Jim Bob Duggar on Father’s Day

Jim Bob Duggar received some Father’s Day shoutouts. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob Duggar is one of the most famous fathers in the reality TV realm.

He and his wife, Michelle Duggar, welcomed 19 children, suffered two losses, and adopted their great-nephew, Tyler Hutchins.

Several of Jim Bob’s children took to social media to give their dad a shoutout on Father’s Day. They listed some of what they love about him. Most of them likely used their Instagram Stories to show their love, so they didn’t have to deal with any negativity surrounding the family.

Which Duggar siblings shared a message for Jim Bob Duggar on Father’s Day?

Jason Duggar was the first to pop up with a message for Jim Bob Duggar.

He posted a photo of his dad and wrote, “Happy Fathers day to the best dad ever! I look up to you, Pops, thanks for all you have done for our family and the way you have personally [sic] invested in my life! Love you!”

James Duggar was the next sibling to shout out Jim Bob on his Instagram Story.

He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Thanks for being the best Dad EVER!!!”

Jessa Duggar shared a more sappy post than her brothers. She decided to name five things she is most grateful for regarding her dad.

She wrote, in part, “Dear Dad, I love you so much and I’m so thankful to God for you! When I think of things I’m most grateful for, these 5 things top the list:”

The Duggar closed it out, writing, “I’m so thankful for these things and countless more! Thank you for pointing us to Christ in good times and in hard times. Thank you for seeking to humble yourself before God and before us, apologizing when you messed up. Thank you for extending grace when we messed up. I’m thankful for the godly legacy you’re passing on to the next generation! Keep fighting the good fight and pressing on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. Love, Jessa”

Jinger Duggar also took to her Instagram Story to give her dad a simple shoutout.

The Counting On star shared a picture of her much younger self and Jim Bob Duggar, writing, “happy father’s day, pops!”

Jim Bob Duggar remains silent about Josh Duggar

A little less than a month ago, Jim Bob Duggar’s oldest son, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison.

Josh was rumored to be the child Jim Bob wanted to emulate in his footsteps, including in politics. Josh was on his way to doing so when the first scandal about his inappropriate touching of his sisters was revealed. From there, things continued to slide downhill, ending where things are now.

Jim Bob was present at the sentencing hearing but left alone, without Anna Duggar or his children who attended.

Despite all the turmoil the family has faced, several of the siblings are still grateful for Jim Bob Duggar being their dad.