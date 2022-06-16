Jason Duggar spends time on the lake shirtless, visits Branson with brothers

Jason and James Duggar are having some summer fun. Pic credit: @jaseduggar/Instagram

Jason Duggar is showing off his summer body while spending the day at the lake with his brother, James Duggar, and a few of their friends.

It seems like some of the Counting On siblings are taking time to enjoy the summer heat. The brothers hung out at the lake with some friends and even hit up Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The Duggars are known for their love of the Branson area, including the lake and the attractions.

James Duggar catches Jason Duggar shirtless

James Duggar has been active on social media lately, and his latest post is one of the biggest ones yet.

He shared a reel on Instagram, which included loading up the water toys and the boat as they headed to the lake for some fun.

The Counting On star filmed some of the action from the water activities as they cruised the lake.

He also caught a shirtless view of his big brother, Jason Duggar. It was a big deal because the Duggars are big on modesty and even though they are swimming, there haven’t been photos of a shirtless Duggar son.

Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

It is interesting to see that some of the rules have relaxed a bit, especially after everything that has happened within the last 18 months. Jason isn’t super outspoken, but he will talk when he feels the need. He was one of the Duggar family members who spoke out after Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison, releasing his own statement on his Instagram Story.

James Duggar showed off time spent with nephew

Recently, James Duggar shared a few photos as he was hanging out with some family and friends. Tyler Hutchins appeared in the photo, which was surprising because he typically doesn’t appear in random photos that aren’t from gatherings at the big house.

James also posed with his newest nephew, Truett. Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their son last month. He is the latest Duggar grandchild to be born and the first boy after a long line of girls.

Jedidiah appeared to be with his brothers James and Jason as they visited Silver Dollar City, as he was tagged in one of Jason’s Instagram Story videos. He was spotted next to a car seat, so Katey tagged along on the trip as well.

Pic credit: @jaseduggar/Instagram

Thanks to James Duggar, viewers got to see Jason Duggar living his best life this summer while shirtless.