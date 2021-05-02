Here’s where to find Anna and Lucy Decinque on Instagram and everything else we know about them

Anna and Lucy Decinque pride themselves on being “The World’s Most Identical Twins” and recently debuted on the new hit TLC show Extreme Sisters. Pic credit: @annalucydecinque/Instagram

Anna and Lucy Decinque have been one of the most talked-about pairs of sisters from the new hit TLC show, Extreme Sisters. The proclaimed “World’s Most Identical Twins” strive to do absolutely everything alike, right down to having the same boyfriend.

The sisters are very active on social media, you can find them @annalucydecinque on Instagram. They also tout themselves as YouTubers, with over 100k subscribers, who focus on beauty, fashion, and their lifestyle.

Anna and Lucy are fascinating for their dedication to not only each other but also their fixation on having everything in their lives be exactly the same. They need their food portions to be the same size, their weight, their outfits, teeth, and nails to name a few.

They have both been with their boyfriend, Ben, for ten years, and both sleep in bed with him every night. When they get intimate, the sisters say they do it as a team. The sisters and Ben also live with the twins’ mom who knows the girls are odd but has always let them do their thing.

Extreme Sisters is not their first time on TV

Anna and Lucy have appeared on TV several times in an effort to promote or enhance their need to be the same.

They appeared on the American reality TV show, Botched, which is about people that have had bad plastic surgeries that need correcting. They went on regarding their boob jobs.

Anna and Lucy Decinque are active on Instagram and fans can get a good impression of them there. Pic credit: @annalucydecinque/Instagram

The twins said they were flat-chested growing up and in their desperation to enhance their breasts they didn’t research the doctor beforehand and ended up with different-looking boobs that did not turn out how they wanted. They were looking for the Botched doctors to not only correct their breasts but also make them look the same.

The other show they were featured on was the British talk show, This Morning, where they talked about their obsession to be exactly alike and they detailed their plan to get pregnant at the same time.

What to expect this season on Extreme Sisters

Extreme Sisters follows 5 pairs of twins whose close bond goes beyond any normal sister interaction and crosses over to the extreme. The sister’s habits, relationships, living situations, and quirks are profiled on this brand-new show.

Anna and Lucy’s bizarre behavior and efforts to be exactly the same will be detailed on the show. And their relationship with Ben will be highlighted. The attention they get when they go out is also something the show will follow as well.

This season will focus on introducing viewers to the unique and abnormal life that these sets of sisters live and the challenges they face because of their closeness.

Extreme sisters will be on following new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which follows some of the most popular 90 Day Fiance couples as they navigate married life.

Extreme Sisters is on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.