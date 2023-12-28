Here’s where The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will live after they get married

The Golden Bachelor’s first live wedding is in just one week.

Ahead of the big day, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had some big decisions to make.

Theresa’s friends hoped one of those decisions would be to protect herself with a prenup, but that may not be possible now based on how soon the wedding is happening.

Another issue Gerry and Theresa had to work out was where they would live after tying the knot.

It seems that location was a big part of Gerry’s decision-making process when he chose who to give his final rose to.

After all, he eliminated Faith Martin following the Hometown Dates, and it was there that he told her that he loved her, and she told him that she wouldn’t be willing to move away from her family.

Now, it seems that Gerry and Theresa are both interested in moving so they can settle down in a place they have mutually agreed on.

Where will Gerry and Theresa live after The Golden Bachelor wedding?

Ever since getting engaged on The Golden Bachelor season finale, Gerry and Theresa have been on a whirlwind of a publicity tour leading up to their wedding day.

The pair have been asked quite a few questions about their relationship, and many curious fans want to know where they will settle down after they exchange vows.

Now, we have an answer to that as Gerry and Theresa shared their post-marriage moving news with PEOPLE.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” Gerry explained. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.'”

With Gerry living in Indiana and Theresa in New Jersey, where they would settle down has always been a big question. Both are very close to their families, and it seemed that neither wanted to put any distance between themselves and their children and grandchildren.

But since both love South Carolina and Theresa even has a son and grandsons there, that seems like a fair compromise.

“And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” Gerry said of the decision to move. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

As far as visiting with their children and grandchildren who are staying back in Indiana and New Jersey, Theresa said, “We want to have a house that’s so inviting that everyone would want to come. Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun.”

It sounds like they’ll need to find a large home!

What to know about Gerry and Theresa’s wedding

The countdown is on for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s nuptials, and the two will get married on live television next Thursday.

It’s all going down at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

Expect to see several familiar faces from Bachelor Nation in attendance. Gerry and Theresa have even teased that the women from his season are all invited, including Kathy Swarts, who famously feuded with Theresa during their time on the show.

When it comes to Leslie Fhima, we’ll have to see if she’ll show up. Gerry and Theresa said they’d be happy to have her there, but they didn’t know if she’d want to attend.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.