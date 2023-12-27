The Golden Bachelor live wedding: Everything to know about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s nuptials

Gerry Turner chose his winner last month on The Golden Bachelor’s Season 1 finale.

He got on one knee and proposed to Theresa Nist, shocking viewers after everyone, including Leslie Fhima, thought she would get that final rose.

But the Fantasy Suites proved to be the turning point for Theresa, who wowed Gerry when she gushed about her lucrative career and spoke animatedly about her stock market knowledge.

Some think Gerry saw dollar signs, and even Theresa’s friends are said to be worried, hoping their friend will protect her assets with a prenup.

Part of that concern stems from the ex-girlfriend scandal that nearly rocked The Golden Bachelor right before the finale.

Some think Gerry was dishonest about his dating past, letting viewers believe that he was only just now putting himself back on the market when more than one ex-girlfriend came forward and claimed that he began dating soon after his late wife passed away.

Despite a few red flags, Theresa is not wavering in her decision to get married. Gerry even said they couldn’t wait to tie the knot, as they are wasting no time making things official despite recently spending Christmas apart.

Here’s what to know about The Golden Bachelor’s first live wedding

Despite Gerry being from Indiana and Theresa being from New Jersey, the pair are tying the knot in California.

Earlier this month, Reality Steve shared that Gerry and Theresa will trade vows at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. He shared photos of the pair touring the facility as they rushed to plan their quickie wedding.

(LOCATION SPOILER): Gerry & Theresa touring the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, CA today. I spoiled on Saturday during my IG Q&A this is where their live wedding will be taking place on Jan 4th on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JEhT9vxzVL — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 5, 2023

The big day is coming up soon as The Golden Bachelor live wedding is just over a week away.

Gerry and Theresa will make their relationship official with a live audience on Thursday, January 4, at 8/7c.

They’ve even revealed that all the women from their season of The Golden Bachelor are invited, including Theresa’s nemesis, Kathy Swarts.

The pair also talked about whether Leslie Fhima would be invited, saying they’d both be happy to have her there but weren’t sure if she’d want to come.

That seems odd, considering that Theresa’s hairdresser claims that The Golden Bachelor winner is still friends with the season’s runner-up and that there’s no bad blood between them.

We’ll see which familiar faces are in the crowd on Gerry and Theresa’s big day. In addition to several of The Golden Bachelor women, we expect to see many other members of Bachelor Nation.

Theresa Nist’s friends are hoping she’ll get a prenup

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner seem incredibly in love and ready for marriage during their multiple appearances lately. Still, they are said to be at odds over one thing — a prenup.

Life & Style recently reported that Theresa’s friends are begging her to get a prenup to protect her assets. After all, she works in finance and knows quite a bit about the stock market.

With the clock winding down on their upcoming wedding date, it doesn’t look like a prenup will be happening. There are specific time limits when it comes to signing something like that, and so far, neither one of them has spoken out publicly about whether that is happening or not.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.