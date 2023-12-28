Gerry Turner admits proposal to Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor finale was ‘horrible’

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married in just one week.

It’s the first The Golden Bachelor wedding after a successful premiere season, and many fans are excited to see it.

One thing we’re really hoping for is that it will go better than The Golden Bachelor finale.

It was an awkward episode that started with Gerry dumping Leslie Fhima privately — or at least as intimately as one can do with cameras rolling.

He claimed he wanted to do it before heading to the proposal area to spare her feelings, but one has to wonder what his real reasons were.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After all, Gerry previously told Leslie she was the one, and all the way up to that breakup, she thought she would be getting Gerry’s final rose and proposal.

Now that we’ve all watched it back, she’s probably glad she didn’t because it was a cringy moment, and even he knows that.

Gerry Turner blamed his ‘horrible’ proposal on The Golden Bachelor producers

On the day after Christmas, Gerry and Theresa appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark to promote their upcoming live wedding.

While there, the two participated in a mock wedding that Mark Consuelos officiated, but that wasn’t the best part of the appearance.

It was Gerry’s confession that piqued our interest, as he talked about that horrid proposal to Theresa Nist, where he had her confused and thinking she was the one headed home.

“I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Gerry said to Theresa before taking a long pause. Theresa’s face started to fall as she realized what Gerry just said to her.

Then, The Golden Bachelor star quickly tried to recover, telling her, “You’re the person I can’t live without.”

Kelly asked him, “Gerry, do the producers force you to do that? They make you drag it on like that and keep us all in suspense?”

Gerry confirmed, saying, “They suggested it would be really great TV. They didn’t realize it’d be horrible for Theresa.”

She chimed in, “It was so mean!”

Despite that awkward and undoubtedly “mean” proposal, Theresa said yes, and she is slated to get married to Gerry on live TV in just one week.

Details about the first The Golden Bachelor wedding

The first season of The Golden Bachelor was a smash hit, so it’s no surprise that the engaged couple will be extending that wave of success by getting married on live TV.

Gerry even said at the finale that he and Theresa were wasting no time tying the knot. After all, they’re not getting any younger and want to spend as much time married as they have left.

Earlier this month, Reality Steve confirmed the location would be the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California.

The women who competed for Gerry’s heart are all invited, even Kathy Swarts, who famously tried to bring Theresa down.

Gerry and Theresa have discussed whether Leslie Fhima would be invited, and both have made it clear that they’d love to have her there, though it’s unclear if she’d even come.

Chris Harrison officiated past Bachelor weddings but is no longer the franchise host. We’re hoping that Jesse Palmer will do the officiating duties, though Susan Noles is ordained, and that would also be a treat.

After they tie the knot, Gerry and Theresa will be headed to Italy to enjoy the trip Jesse surprised them with on The Golden Bachelor finale. Gerry said they’d treat it as their honeymoon, and we’re hoping they share snippets from their romantic getaway as newlyweds.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding will air on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.