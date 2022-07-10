Here’s where Denise Richards stands with Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna 

Denise Richards updates fans on relationships with Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and current OnlyFans content creator Denise Richards provided an update on her friendships with Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna.

The update comes one week after Garcelle’s 55th birthday was a major subject of conversation on the RHOBH. Denise Richards didn’t show up at the party and Garcelle believed she would. Unlike Lisa Rinna, Garcelle stayed loyal to her longtime friend Denise on RHOBH, so Denise’s absence may have surprised some viewers.

Denise and Lisa have been on bad terms since Lisa turned on her friend of more than a decade during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise gave a definitive update about her 2022 relationship status with Garcelle and Lisa.

Denise Richards provides an update on friendship with Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna

Denise Richards spoke with Us Weekly and shared the latest update on the status of her friendships with current Bravolebrities Garcelle and Lisa.

Denise explained that Garcelle knew she could not come to her party and said that unfortunate circumstances arose. She said, “Garcelle, I really did want to be there for her birthday. She knows why I couldn’t [come]. It was unfortunate circumstances why I wasn’t able to, but she knows. Everything’s great with her.”

Last month, Denise, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle caught up at paparazzi-haven The Ivy in Los Angeles. Denise referenced that lunch and said, “We recently had lunch together, actually, and Sutton was there too. It’s all good with Garcelle, and I love and adore her.”

As for former friend Lisa Rinna, Denise revealed, “She did reach out to me and she did apologize and it meant a lot to me that she did. I didn’t hear anything outside of that.”

Denise maintained a positive attitude after leaving the Bravo show. When it comes to RHOBH, Denise has no regrets. She said, “I absolutely don’t regret going on the show. I really loved working. I love the moments that we had traveling and dinners with each other. And there’s a great camaraderie with the womanhood on the show. And that’s something that I think is really positive.”

Denise Richards, Sami Sheen join OnlyFans

Denise Richards made headlines when her daughter with Charlie Sheen, Sami Sheen, joined the content-creating platform OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a platform where entrepreneurs often share exclusive photos and videos (often adult-related) in exchange for money.

Sami Sheen announced she was joining last month, and less than a week later, Denise followed suit. Denise revealed that she joined the platform with a scantily-clad post shared on social media.

Without the Bravo paycheck, OnlyFans could be a lucrative source of income for Denise.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.